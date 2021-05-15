 
 

Mel B Finds Love Again After She 'Couldn't Be Hugged or Touched' Due to 'So Many Trauma Triggers'

Mel B Finds Love Again After She 'Couldn't Be Hugged or Touched' Due to 'So Many Trauma Triggers'
WENN
Celebrity

The former Scary Spice is back on dating game as she romances a 'very kind, understanding and patient' man following her bitter separation from husband Stephen Belafonte.

  • May 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Mel B has found love again with a 'kind and very, very patient man after believing it "would be impossible."

The 45-year-old Spice Girls star - who divorced her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte in 2017 amidst allegations he was physically and emotionally abusive towards her during their relationship, claims which he has denied - revealed her new mystery partner is "different to anyone (she's) even been in a relationship before."

In an interview with British newspaper The Sun, she said, "I honestly thought being in a romantic relationship again would be impossible because you get overloaded with past experiences."

"Because I'm riddled with so many trauma triggers, I couldn't be hugged or touched for a good year. If someone came too close to me my hairs would stand on end, even in regular, everyday life."

"But there is a way out of it. It takes somebody who's very kind, understanding and patient to help you out of that unwanted cycle you fear going back into."

  See also...

Although Mel - known as Scary Spice from her time in the chart-topping girl group - won't yet identify her new partner, she described him as "kind and very, very patient."

She added, "You can have a loving, caring relationship. It just takes a lot of time and a lot of trust."

“The person who enters into it with you has to understand how sensitive you are about your barriers."

"It's really hard for a man, especially for a man who has never been abusive to a woman. An actual man who thinks, 'How can a man do that to a woman?' "

Meanwhile, Mel has starred in a powerful music video highlighting the horror of domestic abuse.

The film - which accompanies composer Fabio D'Andrea's piece "Love Should Not Hurt (A Flat Minor)" - features no words with the story being told through dance and music.

You can share this post!

Drew Barrymore Reveals 'Most Romantic Thing' One of Her Famous Exes Did for Her

Rhys Ifans Rules Out Playing Rod Stewart in Biopic Due to His Age
Related Posts
Mel B Badly Battered and Bruised in Disturbing Video Highlighting Domestic Violence

Mel B Badly Battered and Bruised in Disturbing Video Highlighting Domestic Violence

Mel B Says 'Coronation Street' Shocking Christmas Day Plot Is Inspired by Her Own Marriage

Mel B Says 'Coronation Street' Shocking Christmas Day Plot Is Inspired by Her Own Marriage

Mel B Says She Will Go Bankrupt If Judge Insists She Pay Ex-Husband $500K

Mel B Says She Will Go Bankrupt If Judge Insists She Pay Ex-Husband $500K

Mel B Appeals to Get More Child Support From Eddie Murphy

Mel B Appeals to Get More Child Support From Eddie Murphy

Most Read
Seth Rogen Recalls Being 'Hit So Hard' by Beyonce's Security Before Presenting Grammy Award
Celebrity

Seth Rogen Recalls Being 'Hit So Hard' by Beyonce's Security Before Presenting Grammy Award

Sara Gilbert Files Settlement to Wrap Up Divorce With Linda Perry

Sara Gilbert Files Settlement to Wrap Up Divorce With Linda Perry

Rick Ross' Georgia Mansion Swarmed by Cops After High-Speed Chase

Rick Ross' Georgia Mansion Swarmed by Cops After High-Speed Chase

Prince Harry Slams His Dad Charles for Making Him Through 'Cycle' of 'Pain and Suffering'

Prince Harry Slams His Dad Charles for Making Him Through 'Cycle' of 'Pain and Suffering'

Rapper Mally Mall Gets Maximum Jail Sentence for Running Prostitution Ring

Rapper Mally Mall Gets Maximum Jail Sentence for Running Prostitution Ring

Candace Owens Slams Chrissy Teigen Following Courtney Stodden Scandal

Candace Owens Slams Chrissy Teigen Following Courtney Stodden Scandal

Mally Mall Claims He's Blackmailed by Crooked FBI Agent Into Pleading Guilty in Prostitution Case

Mally Mall Claims He's Blackmailed by Crooked FBI Agent Into Pleading Guilty in Prostitution Case

Yaya Mayweather Gifted With Birkin Bag by Dad Floyd in Honor of Mother's Day

Yaya Mayweather Gifted With Birkin Bag by Dad Floyd in Honor of Mother's Day

Nicki Minaj Causes 4,900% Spike in Crocs Sales and Site Crash With Her Instagram Pics

Nicki Minaj Causes 4,900% Spike in Crocs Sales and Site Crash With Her Instagram Pics

'Seeking Sister Wife' Star Dimitri Snowden Divorcing Third Wife Following Domestic Abuse Claim

'Seeking Sister Wife' Star Dimitri Snowden Divorcing Third Wife Following Domestic Abuse Claim

Soulja Boy Deletes Tweets Dissing Ex Nia Riley in Response to Her Sexual Battery Lawsuit

Soulja Boy Deletes Tweets Dissing Ex Nia Riley in Response to Her Sexual Battery Lawsuit

Wendy Williams Addresses Her Split From Beau Mike Esterman

Wendy Williams Addresses Her Split From Beau Mike Esterman

Adrienne Bailon Defends Porsha Williams Following Her Engagement to Falynn Guobadia's Ex

Adrienne Bailon Defends Porsha Williams Following Her Engagement to Falynn Guobadia's Ex