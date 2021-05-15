Drew Barrymore Reveals 'Most Romantic Thing' One of Her Famous Exes Did for Her

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Drew Barrymore Show' host was blown away by her rocker ex Fabrizio Moretti's romantic gesture when she was preparing for her 'Saturday Night Live' gig.

May 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Drew Barrymore has credited ex-boyfriend Fabrizio Moretti for doing the "most romantic thing" for her during their relationship.

The 46-year-old star dated The Strokes drummer "for several years" and she was delighted to get one-on-one lessons from her then-partner to help her prepare for a "Saturday Night Live" appearance as Meg White back in 2004.

Asked "what is the most romantic thing that a guy has done for you," Drew told Entertainment Tonight: "I had to play Meg White in the White Stripes with Jimmy Fallon on Saturday Night Live, and I happened to be dating this drummer for several years, Fabrizio Moretti of The Strokes."

"He taught me how to play the famous song (Seven Nation Army) and do the beat. He taught me all week long in anticipation of the show. That, I thought was really romantic. To get to learn a skill set that I didn't really have."

Drew was also asked whether not she believes in love at first sight, and the "50 First Dates" actress is "totally" behind the idea.

"I totally do. I don't know what it is, but I do believe that we are drawn to certain people," she mused. "I do think it's hard in the dating app world - because I tend to kind of be more personality first and looks second - but there's no doubt that we are weak in the knees upon pupils landing on another person."

"There is no doubt in my mind that we can all fall prey to some serious chemistry upon first sight. We are chemically attracted to certain people and it's so cool."

And Drew pondered how to know when you're falling in love as she put it down to "a beautiful, sexy fog" in your mind.

"When all of a sudden, all you can do is think about that person," she explained. "Did they call? Did they text? It's like your brain grows a beautiful, sexy fog."

"And when you don't have it together all of a sudden. That is a good sign that you are preoccupied and fallen."