Pooh Shiesty Makes Death Threats in Response to Alleged Sex Tape With Trans Woman
The 'Back in Blood' rapper makes violent remarks while denying that he's the one featured in NSFW images and video featuring a trans woman caressing a man's bare chest.

  • May 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Pooh Shiesty isn't playing with rumors linking him to obscenity. The rapper is clearly offended after his name was brought up in discussion regarding a video which sees someone believed to be him with a trans woman and he has responded with violent remarks.

Taking to his Twitter account, the 21-year-old first denied the rumors with a now-deleted message which read, "Can't no internet tell u who I'm f**king." He appeared to threaten those who are spreading the false story about him as writing, "Go Play with somebody who ain't gone kill you." In another tweet, he penned, "And on that man on my face I ain't comment that that's my response."

Pooh Shiesty responded to sex tape rumors.

The self-described Slime Lil Dude also went on Instagram Live to address the rumors surrounding him. "F**king and s**t...," he explosively said. "Quit playing with 1017's name though. That's the wrong clout."

The Memphis-born star, whose real name is Lontrell Dennell Williams, Jr., then repeated his seemingly death threat as saying, "That s**t gonna lead to a shorter life span. Your a** gonna check out of here... They ain't playing with me, they playing with 1017. They know I ain't got no neck tattoo."

Pooh was referring to the man in the NSFW images and video who was seen lying half naked while a trans woman named Nicki P was caressing his bare chest. "Wit yo favorite rapper! Literally! Thanks for the AP DADDY," she wrote over the clip.

Some eagle-eyed fans, however, were quick to point out that the woman's watch is not an AP. Others compared photos of Pooh's 1017 chains and the man's jewelry from the video and claimed that the man in the video was wearing fake diamond-studded jewelry. "That is not @pooh_shiesty or @bigscarr1818 in that video. The chain is fake. So let's not spread fake information," one of them urged on Twitter.

