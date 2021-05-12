Sydney Chase Hires Powerhouse Attorney Gloria Allred to Fight Tristan Thompson's Legal Threats

Instagram/WENN/Apega Celebrity

In a statement, the women's rights attorney says the Instagram model is 'outraged' by allegations that she's lying about the hookup claims and is ready to show the receipts.

May 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Sydney Chase lawyers up following Tristan Thompson's legal actions amid her hookup claims. Going all out in fighting his legal threats, she is hiring powerhouse attorney Gloria Allred to defend her case in public.

In a statement to the press, the prominent women's rights lawyer says, "Our client, Sydney Chase, is outraged at what she regards as false statements that have been made about her in the media by Tristan Thompson's representatives." She continues, "She has retained my law firm, Allred, Maroko & Goldberg, to represent her and to conduct a full investigation which she believes will substantiate the relationship between her and Tristan Thompson."

"If Mr. Thompson has nothing to hide, then we would expect that he will make himself available for questioning by me and that he will voluntarily provide the documents. Sydney would be willing to be present at this meeting to answer questions and provide documents," the statement goes on to read, "Khloe Kardashian is welcome to attend. We believe that the truth will emerge through this process. When we conclude our investigation, we will then advise Sydney regarding her legal options."

Tristan slapped Sydney with a cease and desist letter following her claims that she slept with him back in January, amid his reconciliation rumors with Khloe. "Mr. Thompson had no relationship with you whatsoever and he never sent you any such texts," the pro basketball player's lawyer Marty Singer said in the letter, adding, "It is obvious that you are a liar."

Sydney refused to be silenced though, writing on her Instagram Story on May 5, "I finally received the cease & desist hours after I made my post online. It was first sent to an email I no longer use. However I'm moving forward with the truth & am choosing not to comply. I will not be called a liar."

Later, Tristan's legal team sent her another legal threat in which they challenged Sydney to show his alleged text messages to her. The attorney insisted that if Sydney cannot show the texts, it can only lead to one "inescapable conclusion ... that they do not exist."