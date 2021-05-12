Julianne Moore Is Haunted by Frightening Visions in First 'Lisey's Story' Trailer

TV

The first trailer of the TV series, which is adapted from Stephen King's 2006 novel of the same name, has been unveiled for viewing pleasure ahead of its premiere on June 4.

The first trailer of the TV series, which is adapted from Stephen King's 2006 novel of the same name, has been unveiled for viewing pleasure ahead of its premiere on June 4.

In the trailer, which was shared on Tuesday, May 11, Julianne Moore's famous novelist Lisey Landon can be heard urging someone to talk to her. The man later opens up, "I have visions. I write them down, and people pay to read them."

Later in the trailer, Lisey is seen struggling to cope with grief following the death of her husband Owen (Clive Owen). "I don't know how to do this without you. Come back...," Lisey says in voiceover as a funeral scene flickers on the screen.

Then, some strange things start to happen as Lisey continues to get messages about "Bool", prompting her to get into a "Bool hunt." Enters Jim Dooley, played by Dane DeHaan, who appears to be determined to get Owen's novels. Meanwhile, Lisey is haunted by visions that get her wondering, "Was it real? Or was it my imagination?"

The official "Lisey's Story" synopsis from Apple reads, " 'Lisey's Story' is a deeply personal, pensive thriller that follows Lisey Landon (played by Julianne Moore) two years after the death of her husband, famous novelist Scott Landon (played by Clive Owen). A series of unsettling events causes Lisey to face memories of her marriage to Scott that she has deliberately blocked out of her mind."

" 'Lisey's Story' means a lot to me because its the one I love best," author Stephen King said earlier this year at the show's TCA panel. "It's a story about love and marriage and the creative impulse and also has a kick-ass villain in it. My idea is to be all the way in as much as possible. ... This is a passion project."

Also starring on the upcoming series are Joan Allen, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Ron Cephas Jones and Sung Kang. Directed by Pablo Larrain, "Lisey's Story" premieres on June 4 on Apple TV+.