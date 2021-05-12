Lala Kent Recalls Getting on SUR Manager's Bad Side for Mixing Up Avril Lavigne for Adam Levine

WENN/DJDM/Avalon Celebrity

During a virtual appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live', the 'Vanderpump Rules' star reveals that she once got ripped for making the 'When You're Gone' singer wait for a table at the restaurant.

AceShowbiz - Lala Kent once got in trouble at SUR restaurant because of Avril Lavigne. When making an appearance in the "After Show" segment of "Watch What Happens Live", the "Vanderpump Rules" star recalled the incident where she mixed up Avril Lavigne for Adam Levine that made her got on Diana Dacheva's bad side.

In the episode airing on Monday, May 10 episode, Lala was first asked by host Andy Cohen about the biggest name celebrity she ever seated while working at the West Hollywood restaurant. The 30-year-old went on to name Avril before spilling that at the time she mistook her reservation for another famous singer.

"I sat Avril Lavigne when she was dating the guy from Nickelback [Chad Kroeger], and they called and made a reservation, and I thought they said 'Adam Levine,' " Lala recounted the incident. "So when Avril walked in, I told her she had to wait for a table because I was expecting Adam, and I got ripped for that."

When the 30-year-old reality star was pressed on who "ripped" her, she revealed it was her manager at the time, Diana. "She was not a fan of me for a while," she admitted. Still, she noted that the two of them have since made up, and went on to describe her boss as "fabulous," "so gangster," and "awesome."

When asked further about the biggest mistake she ever made when dealing with customers, Lala replied, "The biggest mistake was making - in L.A., everyone's a 'somebody' - but I did make a somebody wait and it was not Avril Lavigne." She added, "And when I got in trouble, I didn't like the way [Diana] spoke to me, my manager, so I just left my shift on a Saturday night."

Lala was also asked to name the rudest customer or guest behavior. Instead of answering the question, she called out one of her co-stars. "I didn't really have to deal with a lot of divas, because I passed them off to the servers," she responded, "but I would say Jax Taylor was the biggest divo for sure."

Elsewhere in the interview, Lala also talked about being a first-time mother. Having welcomed a daughter with Randall Emmett, the TV personality told host Andy that she was the one doing more diaper changes. She also claimed to have received a "plethora" of baby gifts, including cute hangers, pillows, and clothes from Lisa Vanderpump, which she said to be "over the top."

During the interview, Lala also expressed excitement in getting back to film "Vanderpump Rules". She claimed that she is "excited to show off [her] baby." Adding further, she stated, "I'm excited to just interact with people we're also coming out of COVID, right?" She concluded, "Going back to a show, it's like, it's very exciting."