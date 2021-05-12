 
 

Demi Lovato Lands New Show About UFOs, John Cena Leads 'WWE Evil'

The 'Cool for the Summer' hitmaker will be joined by her sister Dallas for her UFO show while the 'Bumblebee' actor is returning to his wrestling roots for his own show.

AceShowbiz - Demi Lovato has signed on to host a new show about UFOs.

In the four-part "Unidentified With Demi Lovato", the singer and her sister Dallas will attempt to uncover the truth about aliens, who may have visited Earth.

The siblings will talk to experts, investigate eyewitness encounters and secret government reports, and visit UFO sites.

The news of the show, which will first air on streaming site Peacock, won't be a big surprise for Demi's fans - late last year (20), she revealed she had spent time with alien expert Dr. Steven Greer, and witnessed "the most incredibly profound sightings both in the sky as well as feet away from me."

Lovato will executive produce Unidentified with her manager Scooter Braun, among others.

Meanwhile, John Cena is heading back to the world of wrestling for a new TV docuseries exploring the "most diabolical antagonists" in WWE history.

The "Bumblebee" action star, who rose to fame in the ring, is serving as the creator, narrator, and executive producer of "WWE Evil", which is described as a "psychological expose" into the industry's biggest baddies and their "impact on mainstream culture."

The show is being developed for U.S. streaming service Peacock, although a launch date has yet to be announced.

Sharing the news with fans on Twitter, Cena wrote, "For every good guy, there has to be a bad one and @WWE has created some of the BEST bad guys (and ladies) in the history of entertainment."

"Excited to highlight those who made us boo, scream, and sometimes cry! WWE Evil on @peacockTV!"

It's not the only sporting docuseries bosses at Peacock optioned this week (begs10May21) - they have also revealed plans to develop a show about the life of iconic American football star Joe Montana from NFL Films officials.

