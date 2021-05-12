 
 

Katy Perry Due to Release Pokemon Song on May 14

The female judge of 'American Idol' is scheduled to debut her new single, a collaboration with Pokemon, to mark the 25th anniversary of the popular card and game franchise.

  • May 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Katy Perry will release her collaborative single with Pokemon on Friday (14May21).

The pop star announced plans to partner with Pokemon as part of a star-studded programme to mark the 25th anniversary of the popular card and game franchise at the beginning of 2021, revealing Pokemon has been a "constant" in her life.

And now her "Pokemon 25: The Album" contribution, "Electric", is to be released. The project will also feature songs by J Balvin and Post Malone, who previously released his version of Hootie & the Blowfish's "Only Wanna Be With You" for the album.

"I know y'all have been waiting for this one and it's almost here!" Perry announced on social media on Tuesday (11May21). "Presave ELECTRIC my collab for @pokemon's 25th anniversary (sic)!"

Besides gearing up for new music, "American Idol" judge Katy will be performing for healthcare workers and military heroes as part of "Northwell Health's Side by Side: A Celebration of Service" event over Memorial Day (31May21) weekend in the U.S.

The "Daisies" singer recently met virtually with a couple of Marines as part of the benefit concert.

On top of that, the new mom is also plotting a show in the Sin City, "I'm excited to take the stage at the end of the year and create a show in Vegas. I'm right in the middle of that, and I know that's going to be fun. I think we're headed to a Roaring '20s! Everyone is going to want to celebrate and party and enjoy."

