Angelina Jolie So Picky About Her Partners: I Have Very Long List of Nos

WENN
The 'Those Who Wish Me Dead' actress jokes that she's been 'alone for a lone time' because she has a very long list of 'nos' when it comes to finding a new man to date.

  • May 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Angelina Jolie has "a very long list of nos" when it comes to meeting someone new.

The "Those Who Wish Me Dead" actress - who has Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12, with ex-husband Brad Pitt - joked she's been single "for a long time" because she's so picky about her partners.

Asked if she has a list of "nos" when it comes to finding a new guy to date, she quipped, "I probably have a very long list (of 'nos'). I've been alone for a long time now."

Although the 46-year-old star can be a worrier, she's thankful she doesn't need to fret about her "cool" kids because they are all "very capable."

She told E! News, "I have six very capable children. Of course you wake up and you just feel like, 'I've got to make sure they're OK. I've got to make sure they're mentally OK,' but honestly I think a few years ago it switched and they're thinking, 'I've got to make sure mom's OK.' "

"We're such a team so I am very, very lucky."

"I'm always the one who worries but I don't worry about them. They're cool people."

Angelina recently admitted playing PTSD-stricken fire fighter Hannah Faber in her new movie "Those Who Wish Me Dead" - her first action role in over a decade - had been a "very healing" experience for her.

She said, "I am drawn to people who have been through something and are broken and then find their way forward and overcome it."

"As an artist, it's very healing to play people like that. She's been very healing for me, because you just get so broken and then you stand back up."

"(Hannah) is a very broken person who carries a great deal of guilt."

