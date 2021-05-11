Joss Whedon Races to Get Copy of His Birth Certificate to Prevent Wife From Being Deported

WENN/Euan Cherry Celebrity

Amid months of allegations of inappropriate and unprofessional behavior, the 'Justice League' director is unveiled to have been trying to help his Canadian wife obtain a green card.

AceShowbiz - Filmmaker Joss Whedon is facing a race against time to obtain a copy of his original birth certificate to prevent the deportation of his Canadian wife. "The Avengers" director, a New York native, has apparently been locked in a legal battle to confirm his own identity as he fights to keep painter Heather Horton in Los Angeles, where they live.

According to court filings obtained by the New York Post's Page Six, Whedon has been trying to help Horton obtain a green card granting her permanent residency status, but they've encountered problems because the filmmaker has been using his preferred nickname of "Joss", instead of his legal birth name "Joseph", on various official documents, including his driver's licence and passport.

However, the name discrepancy has caused issues in requesting a copy of his birth certificate online to prove his U.S. citizenship for the green card process, and now he needs a court order to enable officials at New York's Office of Vital Records to release the document in question.

In the paperwork, Whedon explained, "For decades, I have gone by the name Joss Hill Whedon in all of my personal and professional dealings. I urgently need a copy of my birth certificate in connection with a pending United States immigration matter involving my spouse, Heather Horton, a Canadian citizen."

"Ms. Horton and I will suffer immediate and irreparable harm if I do not obtain a copy of my birth certificate on an emergency basis," he added.

The couple, who wed in Hawaii in February, is due to have a virtual hearing regarding the matter in Manhattan Supreme Court this week (beginning May 10).

To make things more complicated, the personal information for Whedon listed on their marriage certificate is full of errors, which can only be corrected with the documentation of his birth.

Page Six reports that among the mistakes are an incorrect maiden name for his mother, Ann, and the listing of his birthplace as "Santa Monica, New York" - a town which does not exist.

The personal problems emerge as the future of Whedon's professional career remains in doubt, amid months of allegations of inappropriate and unprofessional behavior on the set of "Justice League" and TV shows "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and its spin off, "Angel".

Whedon has denied any wrongdoing.