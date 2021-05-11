'The Voice' Recap: Top 17 Perform for Live Shows

NBC/Trae Patton TV

Prior to the Live Shows, the new episode of the long-running show sees the winner of the Four-Way Knockout, which was shown in the previous episode, being finally revealed.

AceShowbiz - "The Voice" returned with a new episode on Monday, May 10. In the new outing, the winner of the Four-Way Knockout which was shown in the previous episode was finally revealed. Devan Blake Jones from Team Nick Jonas was named the winner, while Emma Caroline (Team Blake Shelton), Carolina Rial (Team John Legend) and Savanna Woods (Team Kelly Clarkson) were eliminated.

Later, Corey Ward from Team Kelly kicked off the Live Shows by performing "Bruises" by Lewis Capaldi. "Forget technique, it's all passion and I love that. It's so hard, you can't teach someone to be emotional, and it just exudes from your pores. It is like watching an actor and the best scene of the movie, you are a powerful singer and I am so glad that you are on my team," Kelly commented on the performance.

Gihanna Zoe from Team Kelly then hit the stage to sing "Always Remember Us This Way" by Lady GaGa. Of the performance, John said, "We've heard you compared to [Beyonce Knowles] and today even more than ever, you were channeling the queen B. The bravado, the elite level of professionalism, is just beyond your years and so impressive."

Following it up was another singer from Team Kelly, Zae Romeo, who sang Miley Cyrus' "When I Look at You". Kelly dubbed the performance "interesting," adding, "We have only once worked together and you just followed different performers on my team and I actually think you are a beautiful mix of how Corey sounds and Gihanna. I love the soul and the rawness to the table, great job."

Kenzie Wheeler from Team Kelly then hit the stage to sing "Red Dirt Road" by Brooks & Dunn. Blake said, "Kenzie, last time I spoke to you I learned an important lesson, I said to you that I thought you were going to win the show and this has been used against me so many times that I deeply regret saying that to you now. And it only goes to show on this who, that being honest doesn't pay off. That was a good job and I hope Nick doesn't win."

Team John's Ryleigh Modig sang "Driver's License" by Olivia Rodrigo. John loved it so much as Ryleigh "put so much heart and soul and sadness and beauty and emotion into the song." He added, "I was just sitting here thinking I am so lucky, this is our first performance together and then it was so stunning and gorgeous, thank you for joining my team."

Singing "Dangerous Woman" by Ariana Grande was Zania Alake. John called her "a great singer" and that night she showed that she had "extra level star power. The way you approached the song, you embodied that dangerous woman to the fullest, it was sultry, sexy, beautiful, powerful, confident. It was so good Zania, I loved it."

Devan Blake from Team Nick opted to sing "Shape of My Heart" by Sting. "This song makes me so happy that you are singing it, and smiling and still in this competition. You should be so happy with that performance, I am too, well done," Nick commented.

As for Rachel Mac from Team Nick, she chose to sing "Rainbow" by Kacey Musgraves. "I thought that Team Kelly and Team Legend had done a good job, but between Nick and my time, I think the other two should go back to the drawing board. With you and what my team is about to do, shut the door," Blake said.

Team Blake's Jordan Matthew Young belted out "Gold Dust Woman" by Fleetwood Mac. "Oh my gosh you are way too cool to be on Blake's team," Kelly joked. "You so rock 'n roll, very soulful, very alternative, it was the right amount of mystery, the huge notes, it was so cool. You are an incredible talent, that was really well done."

Later, Anna Grace from Team Blake hit the stage to sing "Let Her Go" by Passenger. Blake praised Anna for her "artistry and finesse and control, and calmness and confidence." As for Pete Mroz, the artist on Team Blake sang Pat Benatar's "We Belong". Rounding out the night, Team Blake's Cam Anthony hit the stage to perform "Take Me to Church" by Hozier.