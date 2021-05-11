 
 

Wendy Williams and Boyfriend Mike Esterman Split

The Maryland-based contractor confirms that he and the TV host are no longer together romantically, noting that things actually never really began between them.

  • May 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Wendy Williams is single again. It has been reported that the TV host and her beau Mike Esterman have called it quits not long after they started dating. Mike confirms the news, noting that things actually never really began between them.

"She deserves to be with someone who may have more time," the Maryland-based contractor told Page Six on Monday, May 10. He further added that they were "never an item after 3 dates."

He also alluded that he didn't have much time for Wendy. "I had placed all work-related tasks aside to get to know her on a personal level, no angles or hidden agendas," he explained. "I can only wish her the best as we both continue the search at our own paces and remain friends in the process."

"I have enjoyed our times together and felt great to be able to make her laugh," the 55-year-old continued.

The Sun, meanwhile, reported that they split as they drifted apart. Mike told the outlet, "It's a busy time of the year for home improvement, I don't know if I can give her what she wants. Nobody called it a day, there's just no time to meet up. We talk when we can. I can't hold her back from meeting someone who can give her more."

"She's allowed to meet others, we're not in that type of relationship. She will find someone," he added. "I have home projects, pool rentals starting now that things are opening up, requests for Mario [Lopez] and others are starting to come in for me to help with. I'm a workaholic!"

Wendy and Mike tried to make their romantic relationship work despite living apart as Wendy resides in New York. The two first met thanks to her talk show's "Date Wendy" segment.

Back in March, Wendy gushed over Mike, "He lives in Maryland, and I live here [in New York]. Because of the virus, you can't do all that traveling. You can't." She added, "A smart one doesn't. But I'm going to see him this week. He's busy... We talk all the time."

She noted that their "big connection" was that they share similar interest in crafting. "First of all, we're both of a certain age and realistic about love or what will happen and the possibilities. But also we're both crafters... That might be corny to you. But not me. I like it," she shared. "Oh Mike, so cute, funny, smart."

