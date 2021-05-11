DMX's Swizz Beatz-Produced Posthumous Album Gets May Release Date

Instagram Music

To feature all-new original material, 'Exodus' shares its name with the late rapper's son, Exodus Simmons, and will be his first release since 2012's 'Undisputed'.

AceShowbiz - A posthumous DMX album, produced by Swizz Beatz, is to be released at the end of this month (May 2021). "Exodus", DMX's first release since 2012's "Undisputed", will feature all-new original material.

Confirming the project's release, less than two months after the tragic rapper's death on April 9, Swizz Beatz says, "My brother X was one of the most pure and rare souls I've ever met. He lived his life dedicated to his family and music. Most of all, he was generous with his giving and loved his fans beyond measure."

"This album, X couldn't wait for his fans all around the world to hear and show just how much he valued each and every single person that has supported him unconditionally."

"Exodus" shares its name with DMX's son, Exodus Simmons. It will be made available on May 28.

DMX passed away around a week after he was admitted to White Plains Hospital in New York following a heart attack. It was said that he was in a "vegetative state with lung and brain failure" upon his admission and was placed on life support.

At the time, X's family issued a statement that read, "Earl 'DMX' Simmons was rushed to the hospital after collapsing at home." They continued, "At this time he remains in ICU in critical condition. Earl has been a warrior his entire life. This situation represents yet another road he must conquer."

Thanking fans for "the overwhelming outpouring of heartfelt love, encouragement, support and prayers," X's family went on to say, "Earl is someone whose life and music have been a source of inspiration and strength to so many people around the world. It is reassuring to see his fans return that same passion and energy to him during his time of need."