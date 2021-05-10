Joel Pimentel Cites This as Reasons of Him Leaving CNCO

Instagram Music

When announcing Joel's departure, the band's members Richard Camacho, Erick Brian Colon, Christopher Velez and Zabdiel De Jesus stress that 'we are and will always be brothers.'

AceShowbiz - Joel Pimentel is leaving CNCO after being one of its members for more than five years. When making public his shocking departure, the Mexican singer explained the reason behind his decision.

The 22-year-old broke the news via Twitter and Instagram on Sunday, May 9. "First of all, I wanna thank the CNCOwners for truly being the best and most loyal fans that anyone could wish to have," he began his message. "It is with a very heavy heart that I announce that May 14th, will be my last day as a member of CNCO."

"It's time for me to grow an explore new artistic avenues, it's time to start building my own path and career, This is why I've decided to leave the band," the artist added. "To [Erick Brian Colon], [Christopher Velez], [Richard Camacho] and [Zabdiel De Jesus], I truly wish you the best as you continue on with the CNCO legacy. We've lived through so much together that we're family now."

Joel concluded his statement by informing his fans, "This next Friday May 14th we will perform the five of us, one last time, for our global livestream concert event." He continued, "I can't wait to share my new project with y'all. This is just a new beginning."

Also sharing the similar announcement was CNCO other members. "We're sad to tell you that after five and a half unforgettable and life changing years together, Friday, May 14th will be Joel's last day as a member of CNCO. We want you all to know that while Joel is leaving and will be pursuing new opportunities, we are and will always be brothers. We support him in his next chapter, and will always, most importantly, remain a family," they pointed out.

"We know this news is saddening and is going to be as hard for all of you as it is for us, but we appreciate you sticking with us," they further wrote. "While it will be different, we are so excited to continue into this new era of CNCO, and can't wait for all of you to see what we have in store for you!"

CNCO was formed in 2015 on the Univision music competition series "La Banda". The show itself was created by Simon Cowell and judged by the likes of Ricky Martin and Alejandro Sanz.