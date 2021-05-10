Gigi Hadid Celebrate First Mother's Day With New Sweet Photos of Baby Daughter

Instagram Celebrity

Commemorating the special occasion, the supermodel gushes over Khai by saying that her 7-month-old girl is her 'best friend, purpose, muse, greatest pride and joy.'

May 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Gigi Hadid has celebrating her first Mother's Day since becoming a mother. To commemorate the special occasion, the girlfriend of Zayn Malik offers new sweet photos of her baby daughter Khai on her social media.

Making use of Instagram on Sunday, May 9, the 26-year-old shared a series of Khai's never-before-seen photos. The first picture captured her holding her girl who was wearing a cute orange pumpkin hat. The next one displayed her posing for the camera while pushing a baby carriage around her farm. The last snap showed the new mom sleeping nose to nose with her little girl.

Along with the sweet post, the supermodel wrote a loving caption that read, "The rumors are true: my best friend, purpose, muse, greatest pride & joy!" She continued praising her little one by adding, "I feel so lucky and inspired bein your mama, my Khai !! An old soul full of sunshine, you light up everyone's days! Thank you thank you thank you [love]."

Having shared the sweet tribute post, Gigi took to her Instagram Story to post more photos of her and Khai. In the Story, she was seen holding baby Khai while taking a mirror selfie in her bathroom. It could be seen that she dressed Khai in a cute soft pink onesie. In a following Story, she reuploaded an October 2020 photo taken around a month after she gave birth. In the photo, she was seen wearing a set of pink pajamas while holding her baby up with one hand.

Gigi Hadid offered more photos of her and baby Khai.

On the special day, Gigi also made a tribute post for her mother Yolanda Hadid. Letting out a throwback photo of"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum as well as a new photo of her mom holding her baby, she added a caption that read, "Life ! Miracles! MOTHERS! Cheers to our angels above & to you @yolanda.hadid."

Yolanda Hadid gave her daughter a shout-out on Mother's Day.

Near the end of her caption, Gigi went on to gush over her mom as saying, "The most inspiring mama and best Oma we could ever ask for! We love you more than words. Eternally grateful." Yolanda herself took to her Instagram Story to give her daughter a shout-out on a special day. Offering a closer look at baby Khai's feet, the 57-year-old simply wrote, "Happy Mother's Day to my mommy @gigihadid."