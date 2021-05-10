Kourtney Kardashian Proudly Shows Off Mother's Day Presents From BF Travis Barker

Instagram/WENN/Adriana M. Barraza Celebrity

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star takes to social media to share a series of clips showing huge floral arrangements in her house that she received from the Blink-182 drummer.

AceShowbiz - Kourtney Kardashian could not hide her excitement after receiving special presents from Travis Barker. Having been sent huge floral arrangements by her musician boyfriend in celebration of Mother's Day, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star proudly showed them off on social media.

Making use of Instagram Story on Sunday, May 9, the 42-year-old reality star shared a series of clips that saw the multiple bouquets of multi-colored roses and peonies. In the accompaniment of the posts, she put out a pleading face and red heart emojis and tagged her beau.

Travis is no stranger to treating Kourtney with lavish gifts. When celebrating her latest milestone in mid-April, he gave her a giant floral arrangement of her tulips and gardenias since they are her "favorite."

The Blink-182 drummer also gave her a birthday shout-out via Instagram by letting out some NSFW pictures of them. Some snaps in particular saw them making out. In the caption, he exclaimed, "I F****G LOVE YOU! [love] YOU'RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD HAPPY BIRTHDAY @kourtneykardash."

Since making public their romance in mid-February, Travis and Kourtney often showed PDA on several occasions. A source told Life & Style that her family even thinks marriage is "almost certain" between the two.

"Her sisters say they've never seen Kourtney this crazy in love," the source noted. "[Kris Jenner] is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy … It's an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her."

Travis and Kourtney also reportedly got blessings from his kids Landon and Alabama, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. A separate source told the outlet that the kids "are all" for their dad marrying the Poosh founder "if that's what they want."

"[The couple] may be ruffling a few feathers with their extreme PDA [but the kids] aren't bothered by it," the insider went on. "Of course, they roll their eyes, but they're hip kids, they get it... [The teenagers are] content with the way everything is right now... It's such a cliche, but they really are just one, big happy family."