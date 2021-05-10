David Tennant to Reunite With 'Good Omens' Co-Creator in 'The Amazing Maurice'

WENN/Lia Toby/Mario Mitsis Movie

The former 'Doctor Who' star will be taking on a fantasy tale based on Neil Gaiman's 2001 novel that offers a twisted take on the popular folk tale about the Pied Piper of Hamelin.

AceShowbiz - Actor David Tennant is returning to the world of Terry Pratchett to star in the upcoming animated adaptation of "The Amazing Maurice".

The former "Doctor Who" star previously portrayed the demon Crowley in the 2019 TV version of "Good Omens", created by Pratchett and Neil Gaiman, and now he's taking on another fantasy tale based on the late author's 2001 novel, "The Amazing Maurice and His Educated Rodents" - a part of his beloved "Discworld" series.

The story, a twisted take on the popular folk tale about the Pied Piper of Hamelin, follows a streetwise ginger cat who, with the help of a kid who plays a pipe, and a friendly horde of talking rats, tries to pull off a money-making scam.

Tennant will join a voice cast which already boasts Hugh Laurie, Emilia Clarke, and Rob Brydon, as well as David Thewlis, Gemma Arterton, Hugh Bonneville, and Himesh Patel.

The project, directed by Toby Genkel and Florian Westermann, is being developed for U.K. broadcaster Sky for release in 2022.

Tennant's casting news came weeks after his fans were angered by his snub for the 2021 Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards. Despite receiving rave reviews for his performance as serial killer Dennis Nilsen in hit ITV drama "Des", the actor did not get a nomination in the Best Actor category alongside John Boyega and Paul Mescal.

One fan fumed on Twitter, "The fact that David Tennant wasn't nominated for a @BAFTA for his role as Des is actually disgraceful." Another complained, "BAFTA snubbed David Tennant AGAIN!!! He consistently delivers the highest rated shows and fantastic performances and they have not ONCE even NOMINATED him for a BAFTA."