Meghan Markle Talks About Her Unborn Daughter in Her 'Vax Life' Speech

The Duchess of Sussex, who is currently expecting her second child with husband Prince Harry, also wears 'Women Power Charm Necklace' in her speech to honor her baby.

  • May 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Meghan Markle is clearly looking forward to welcoming her second child with Prince Harry. When delivering a speech for "Global Citizen's Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World" event, the Duchess of Sussex could not help but talk about her unborn daughter.

"Women, and especially women of color, have seen a generation of economic gain wiped out," the 39-year-old former actress began her message in a pre-taped video. "Since the pandemic began, nearly five-and-a-half million women have lost work in the U.S. And 47 million more women around the world are expected to slip into extreme poverty."

Meghan, who co-chaired the event along with her husband, went on to share about what she feels when thinking about their unborn child. "My husband and I are thrilled to soon be welcoming a daughter. It's a feeling of joy we share with millions of other families around the world," she first raved. "When we think of her, we think of all the young women and girls around the globe who must be given the ability and support to lead us forward."

"Their future leadership depends on the decisions we make and the actions we take now to set them up, and set all of us up, for a successful, equitable, compassionate tomorrow," the expectant mom continued. "We want to make sure that as we recover, we recover stronger. That as we rebuild, we rebuild together."

During her speech, the former "Suits" star also sported Awe Inspired's "Women Power Charm Necklace" in honor of her baby. The gold jewelry featured a pendant with the symbol for female alongside of a raised fist.

Meghan and Harry announced their second pregnancy on Valentine's Day, February 14 via Instagram. In addition to the unborn daughter, the married couple share son Archie, who just celebrated his second birthday on May 6.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Call for Vaccine Makers to Help Developing Countries

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Adorable Pic of Archie Holding Balloons for His 2nd Birthday

Meghan Markle Wins Additional Copyright Claim Against U.K. Tabloid Over Letter to Her Father

Meghan Markle Turns Father's Day Poem for Prince Harry Into Children's Book

Amber Heard Under Investigation for Perjury in Johnny Depp Domestic Violence Case

Swizz Beatz Explains Why He Called Out DMX's Fake Friends at His Funeral

Tristan Thompson Challenges Sydney Chase to Show Alleged Texts in Another Legal Threat

Wack 100 Urges Self-Acceptance in Response to Serena Williams Whitewashing Controversy

40 Cal's Missing Daughter Believed to Have Died of Suicide

Keyshia Ka'Oir Denies Abandoning Her Children in Jamaica

Tekashi69 Banned From Meek Mill's Birthday Party at LIV Nightclub

Upsetting Details of Pop Smoke's Murder Revealed in Court

Snoop Dogg Thanks Mother for Raising Him While Begging for Prayers From 'Prayer Warriors'

Jessica Simpson's Bare-Faced Selfie Draws Mixed Reactions

Kelly Osbourne Downed Three Bottles of Champagne a Day During Sobriety Slip

Donald Trump Reportedly Tries to Sneak Around Twitter After Being Banned Permanently

