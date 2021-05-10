 
 

'90 Day Fiance' Stars Colt Johnson and Vanessa Guerra Get Engaged Despite Her Hesitation

Before saying yes to her boyfriend, the reality star explains that she 'wasn't expecting' any proposal since she doesn't feel like she's ready to get married and still wants to make sure that he's the one.

AceShowbiz - Colt Johnson and Vanessa Guerra are officially engaged. Despite her hesitation to saying yes to her boyfriend's request for her hand in marriage, the "90 Day Fiance" star has decided to accept his proposal.

The season finale episode of "90 Day: The Single Life" saw Colt going down on one knee to ask Vanessa, "Will you marry me, Vanessa?" Despite the romantic gesture by her man, the 31-year-old expressed her hesitation by stating, "I want to marry you someday, but that doesn't mean I'm going to."

During the episode airing Sunday, May 9, Vanessa elaborated, "I really want to see that you're consistent and that you're not gonna f**k around. I want to make sure that this is you for good." In his attempt to assure her, Colt said, "We're going to have problems throughout our entire life. I promise you we can work through them. I love you, darling."

In the same episode, Vanessa explained that she "wasn't expecting" a proposal. She declared, "I don't feel like I'm that ready to get married yet. I really want to make sure this is someone I really want to spend the rest of my life with."

After some time considering the proposal, Vanessa then asked Colt whether he would be willing to wait a year or so before tying the knot. To the request, Colt replied, "You're worth it. I love you." He then asked her once again if she will be his forever love. This time around, she replied, "Yes, I will be your fiance!"

Colt revealed his proposal plans in the May 2 episode of the series. In the episode, the 35-year-old shared, "[Vanessa] cried when she was talking about me and how much she loves being with me." He continued, "How could I not ask her to marry me? I'm going to propose to Vanessa. I know it's crazy. I know it's impulsive, but I have to follow my heart."

The episode also saw Vanessa opening up about her fears of "losing" Colt. The TV personality further explained her mixed feelings toward Colt. "Colt has a history of cheating and all that, so that makes it even harder for me [to trust him]," she pointed out. However, she admitted to be "vulnerable" around Colt. She added, "He's the only person that's been able to make me cry in years."

Though Vanessa said that she is "hoping for the best" for the relationship, she claimed, "I don't know if we're going to work out." She went on to stress, "I really don't know."

