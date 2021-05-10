 
 

Theo James Wishes 'Sanditon' Every Success With Future Seasons in Exit Announcement

Theo James Wishes 'Sanditon' Every Success With Future Seasons in Exit Announcement
ITV
TV

In the show based on Jane Austen's final, unfinished novel, the 'Divergent' actor takes on the role of Sidney Parker opposite Rose Williams' heroine Charlotte Heywood.

  • May 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - British actor Theo James will not reprise his role in period drama series "Sanditon" when production begins on season two.

The "Divergent" star played love interest Sidney Parker opposite Rose Williams' heroine Charlotte Heywood in the show, which is based on Jane Austen's final, unfinished novel, and debuted in the U.K. in 2019.

"Sanditon" was initially canceled by British broadcasters at ITV after its premiere, but officials at America's PBS network, on which the project aired in 2020, recently decided to renew the drama for seasons two and three - although James will not be a part of the storyline moving forward.

  See also...

Breaking the news to fans on "Sanditon" official Twitter page, he wrote, "Although I relished playing Sidney, for me, I've always maintained that his journey concluded as I wanted it to. The broken fairy-tale like ending between Charlotte and Sidney is different, unique and so interesting to me and I wish the cast and crew of 'Sanditon' every success with future series."

While James will not be back as Parker, Williams will continue to lead the cast as Heywood in the series, which will be developed by season one writer Justin Young, who will also serve as executive producer, alongside original creator Andrew Davies.

Masterpiece PBS' Twitter Post

Masterpiece PBS assured fans 'Sanditon' will still have abundance of romance and adventure.

In its season renewal announcement, Masterpiece PBS tweeted, "#SanditonPBS will return w/ seasons 2 & 3 and continue Charlotte's journey through life & love." It added, "While Sidney Parker will not return, rest assured that an abundance of romance & adventure lies ahead for the Sanditon heroine. We can't wait for you to see what we have in store..."

You can share this post!

Meghan Markle Talks About Her Unborn Daughter in Her 'Vax Life' Speech

Grimes Makes 'SNL' Cameo When Elon Musk Tackles Super Mario Murder Trial Skit
Most Read
Kandi Burruss Appears to Hint at 'RHOA' Exit
TV

Kandi Burruss Appears to Hint at 'RHOA' Exit

Busy Philipps Plans to Turn Back on Acting Before Being Offered Role in 'Girls5eva'

Busy Philipps Plans to Turn Back on Acting Before Being Offered Role in 'Girls5eva'

Kourtney Kardashian Addresses Memes of Her 'Single-Handedly' Ending 'KUWTK'

Kourtney Kardashian Addresses Memes of Her 'Single-Handedly' Ending 'KUWTK'

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland Moving 'Verzuz' From Apple to Triller

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland Moving 'Verzuz' From Apple to Triller

Julianna Margulies Credits Chickenpox for Helping Her Let Go 'The Good Wife' Character

Julianna Margulies Credits Chickenpox for Helping Her Let Go 'The Good Wife' Character

Brad Pitt Turning Tegan and Sara's High School Memoir Into TV Series

Brad Pitt Turning Tegan and Sara's High School Memoir Into TV Series

Ellen Pompeo Stepped in to Shoot 'Dangerous' Scene After 'Grey's Anatomy' Stunt Double Was Injured

Ellen Pompeo Stepped in to Shoot 'Dangerous' Scene After 'Grey's Anatomy' Stunt Double Was Injured

Get the First Look at Sebastian Stan and Lily James as Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson

Get the First Look at Sebastian Stan and Lily James as Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson

Hilary Duff Says 'Lizzie McGuire' Reboot Was Axed Because She's 'Very Protective' of the Character

Hilary Duff Says 'Lizzie McGuire' Reboot Was Axed Because She's 'Very Protective' of the Character

Khloe Kardashian Voted Against Ending 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'

Khloe Kardashian Voted Against Ending 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'

Noel Clarke Hit With New Sexual Misconduct Allegations on Set of 'Doctor Who'

Noel Clarke Hit With New Sexual Misconduct Allegations on Set of 'Doctor Who'

Grimes Makes 'SNL' Cameo When Elon Musk Tackles Super Mario Murder Trial Skit

Grimes Makes 'SNL' Cameo When Elon Musk Tackles Super Mario Murder Trial Skit

'American Idol': Top 5 Are Revealed as 2 Fan-Favorites Are Booted Off

'American Idol': Top 5 Are Revealed as 2 Fan-Favorites Are Booted Off