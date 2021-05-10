 
 

Pop Smoke's Shooter Unveiled to Have Shot Late Rapper on the Back Over Rolex Watch

Pop Smoke's Shooter Unveiled to Have Shot Late Rapper on the Back Over Rolex Watch
Instagram
Celebrity

Over a year after the 'Welcome to the Party' hitmaker was killed in a home invasion, a police detective testifies in court during a preliminary hearing for sole adult suspect Corey Walker.

  • May 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rapper Pop Smoke was shot and killed by a 15-year-old robber who targetted the rising star for his diamond-studded Rolex watch, a police detective has testified.

The "Welcome to the Party" hitmaker, real name Bashar Jackson, was murdered during a home invasion at his rented Hollywood Hills mansion in February 2020, and during a preliminary hearing for 20-year-old Corey Walker, the sole adult suspect in the case, detectives detailed how his death came about.

Testifying in court on Friday, May 7, Los Angeles Police Department Detective Carlos Camacho claimed the four defendants charged with murder and robbery had specifically gone after Pop Smoke for the jewellery they had spotted him wearing in social media posts.

He claimed the youngest of the suspects, a 15-year-old kid, was the one who snatched Pop's watch - which was later offloaded for just $2,000 (£1,400) - and sought to take his neck chain too. However, they became embroiled in "a confrontation" which resulted in the New York native's death.

Citing a recorded jail conversation the unidentified teen had with a cellmate last year (2020), Camacho told the court, "He admitted that he shot the victim three times with a Baretta nine [milimetre]... They got into a fight, and he shot him three times. He said he shot him on the back [sic]."

Camacho went on to claim that Walker had also made a similar confession about his role in the botched robbery in a separate jail chat with a different informant, reportedly sharing how the group wore ski masks and gloves, and used a police scanner to pull off the home invasion.

  See also...

"He said that when the individuals got inside, the suspects confronted [Pop Smoke], who was in the shower naked," the detective stated.

The cop claimed the rapper initially complied with their demands to hand over his jewellery, but the MC then tried to fight back and "rushed" the suspects, who "pistol whipped" the star before the 15-year-old fired at him.

During the hearing, Walker's attorney, Christopher Darden, tried to have the murder charge dismissed, insisting his client, who has pleaded not guilty, simply served as the getaway driver on the fateful night, and didn't even enter the house, while also warning the younger members of the group not to shoot anyone.

"He's clearly not an aider and abettor of premeditated murder. At most, he's a principal in a robbery... He's a driver. He is outside," declared Darden.

Prosecutors pushed back by accusing Walker of scouting out the pad, knowing full well his co-defendants were planning to rob Pop at gunpoint, actions which showed a "reckless indifference to human life," reports the New York Daily News.

Judge H. Clay Jacke II shut down Darden's request for a reduction in charges, and declared there was "sufficient cause" to send Walker to trial.

His rearraignment is set to take place on June 3.

You can share this post!

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth 'Heartbroken' Over Josh's Child Porn Charges

Phylicia Rashad Defended by Fans After Being Accused as Bill Cosby's 'Enabler'
Related Posts
Pop Smoke's Brother Claims Something's Fishy After Upsetting Details of Murder Are Out

Pop Smoke's Brother Claims Something's Fishy After Upsetting Details of Murder Are Out

Upsetting Details of Pop Smoke's Murder Revealed in Court

Upsetting Details of Pop Smoke's Murder Revealed in Court

Pop Smoke's Alleged Murderers Possibly Face Death Penalty

Pop Smoke's Alleged Murderers Possibly Face Death Penalty

Pop Smoke's Posthumous Album Lands Atop Billboard 200 Albums Chart

Pop Smoke's Posthumous Album Lands Atop Billboard 200 Albums Chart

Most Read
Chet Hanks Has Fundraiser Launched for Him After Allegedly Begging Woman for Money
Celebrity

Chet Hanks Has Fundraiser Launched for Him After Allegedly Begging Woman for Money

Amber Heard Under Investigation for Perjury in Johnny Depp Domestic Violence Case

Amber Heard Under Investigation for Perjury in Johnny Depp Domestic Violence Case

Swizz Beatz Explains Why He Called Out DMX's Fake Friends at His Funeral

Swizz Beatz Explains Why He Called Out DMX's Fake Friends at His Funeral

Tristan Thompson Challenges Sydney Chase to Show Alleged Texts in Another Legal Threat

Tristan Thompson Challenges Sydney Chase to Show Alleged Texts in Another Legal Threat

Wack 100 Urges Self-Acceptance in Response to Serena Williams Whitewashing Controversy

Wack 100 Urges Self-Acceptance in Response to Serena Williams Whitewashing Controversy

40 Cal's Missing Daughter Believed to Have Died of Suicide

40 Cal's Missing Daughter Believed to Have Died of Suicide

Keyshia Ka'Oir Denies Abandoning Her Children in Jamaica

Keyshia Ka'Oir Denies Abandoning Her Children in Jamaica

Tekashi69 Banned From Meek Mill's Birthday Party at LIV Nightclub

Tekashi69 Banned From Meek Mill's Birthday Party at LIV Nightclub

Upsetting Details of Pop Smoke's Murder Revealed in Court

Upsetting Details of Pop Smoke's Murder Revealed in Court

Jake Paul Claims His Eye Got Punched in Physical Altercation With Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Jake Paul Claims His Eye Got Punched in Physical Altercation With Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Snoop Dogg Thanks Mother for Raising Him While Begging for Prayers From 'Prayer Warriors'

Snoop Dogg Thanks Mother for Raising Him While Begging for Prayers From 'Prayer Warriors'

Jessica Simpson's Bare-Faced Selfie Draws Mixed Reactions

Jessica Simpson's Bare-Faced Selfie Draws Mixed Reactions

Kelly Osbourne Downed Three Bottles of Champagne a Day During Sobriety Slip

Kelly Osbourne Downed Three Bottles of Champagne a Day During Sobriety Slip