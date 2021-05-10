 
 

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth 'Heartbroken' Over Josh's Child Porn Charges

Joy-Anna is the latest Duggar family member to speak out about the embroiled TV star, who was arrested April 29 on receiving and possessing child pornography charges.

AceShowbiz - Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband Austin Forsyth have broken their silence on Josh Duggar's child porn scandal. Taking to their Instagram account, the reality stars revealed that the allegations leveled at Josh "sadden" them to their core.

Joy-Anna and Austin wrote in the Saturday, May 8 post, "The recent accusations brought against Josh sadden us to our core." They continued penning in the statement, "We have not wanted to be hasty in making any statements while trying to process the news ourselves. We are especially heartbroken by the reality that there are children in the world being harmed and exploited."

Concluding the statement, the pair added, "We ask for prayer for all those involved, and it is our continued prayer that the truth regarding these accusations comes to light through the federal court system."

Joy-Anna is the latest Duggar family member to speak out about Josh's situation. Prior to this, his parents Michelle Duggar and Jim Bob Duggar issued a statement in which they acknowledged the seriousness of the case.

"We appreciate your continued prayers for our family at this time. The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious," the family patriarch said in a statement on Friday, April 30. "It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner. We love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their family."

Meanwhile, Jill Duggar and her husband Derick Dillar, said, "We just found out this information yesterday. It is very sad." As for Jinger Duggar and husband Jeremy Vuolo, they penned, "We are disturbed to hear of the charges against Josh. While this case must go through the legal system, we want to make it clear that we absolutely condemn any form of child abuse and fully support authorities and judicial process in their pursuit of justice."

Josh was accused of using the internet to download material related to child sexual abuse, some of which "depicts the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12." He was arrested by the U.S. Marshals and held at the Washington County jail on Thursday, April 29.

On Friday, he appeared at a hearing in Arkansas via Zoom and was charged with receiving and possessing child pornography. Josh entered a not guilty plea.

