Ben Affleck Honors Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner on Mother's Day With Rare Family Photos

WENN/Ivan Nikolov
Celebrating the special day, the 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' actor gushes over the '13 Going on 30' actress as he admits to be 'so happy' to share his children with her.

  • May 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ben Affleck has offered his gratitude for ex-wife Jennifer Garner on Mother's Day. More than two years after being legally divorced from the "13 Going on 30" actress, the "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" actor paid a sweet tribute to her by putting out rare family throwback photos.

Making use of Instagram on Sunday, May 9, the 48-year-actor shared a series of adorable family photos featuring his ex with their two daughters, 15-year-old Violet and 12-year-old Seraphina, as well as 9-year-old son Sam. In the never-before-seen throwback snaps, his ex was seen holding and cuddling their kids when they were still babies.

Ben also shared one family picture from a past Halloween holiday when they dressed up as characters from "The Wizard of Oz". The actor was dressed as the Tin Man, while his ex went as Glinda. Their kids put on Dorothy, the Scarecrow, and the Cowardly Lion's costumes. He kept his children's faces blurred to respect their privacy.

In the sweet tribute post, the "Gone Girl" actor also gushed over the "Peppermint" actress. He wrote a loving caption that read, "So happy to share these kids with you. Luckiest parents in the world." He additionally praised her as saying, "Thanks for all the good you do. Happy Mother's Day." He concluded his note with, "Love, their Dad."

Ben and Jennifer were married for 13 years before the two decided separate in 2015. In February 2020, the "Gone Baby Gone" director admitted that divorcing the "Yes Day" actress the "biggest regret" of his life. "I have certainly made mistakes. I have certainly done things that I regret," he added. "But you've got to pick yourself up, learn from it, learn some more, try to move forward."

Earlier in 2021, Ben opened up to The Hollywood Reporter that his split from Jennifer has contributed to his performance in "The Way Back". Crediting his ex for making him a better actor, he said, "For me, the movie was much more about the fact that - whether it's having lived enough years having seen enough ups and downs having had children and divorce having experienced a lot of different things."

"I'm at a point now in my life where I have sufficient life experience to bring to a role to make it really interesting for me," the "Justice League" star continued. He also told the publication, "I'm not good enough to just invent it from whole cloth, you know?"

