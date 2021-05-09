 
 

Tom Welling Would Love to Return as Superman for DC Movie

The Clack Kent of 'Smallville' says he would jump at the chance to reprise his television role as Man of Steel for an upcoming DC comic book feature film.

  • May 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tom Welling would be on board for a return as Superman.

The actor played Clark Kent aka Superman on The CW's show "Smallville" from 2001 to 2011 and later reprised the role in the Arrowverse crossover event "Crisis of Infinite Earths", alongside Tyler Hoechlin and Brandon Routh.

Speaking with El mundo geek de Ernestoneitor, Tom admitted it "would be cool" to return to the role - and revealed he has the perfect idea to make it happen.

"My buddy Rob Pattinson, he is going to be the new Batman," Tom shared. "I would love… it would be fun to be the Superman that shows up in his movie, just because he is a friend of mine. Yeah, who knows."

"The Batman", also starring Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, is scheduled to hit theaters on 4 March, 2022.

Warner Brothers is also working on The Flash movie starring Ezra Miller.

Michael Keaton from Tim Burton's Caped Crusader movie series is being brought back for the upcoming Speedster film.

"I am needing a minute to think about it because I'm so fortunate and blessed," the actor recently said. "I got so much going on now. I'm really into work right now... To tell you the truth, somewhere on my iPad is an iteration of the whole Flash thing that I haven't had time yet [to check]..."

Ben Affleck who played the Gotham vigilante in Zack Snyder's version is rumored to reprise his superhero for the DC project as well.

