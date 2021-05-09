Brad Pitt Turning Tegan and Sara's High School Memoir Into TV Series

WENN TV

May 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Sister duo Tegan and Sara's "High School" memoir is to be adapted for a TV show.

Brad Pitt and his partners at Plan B Entertainment will produce the new IMDb TV series based on the twins' bestseller about their teenage years while actress-turned-director Clea DuVall will oversee the project.

A synopsis of the series reads, "Told through a backdrop of '90s grunge and rave culture, the series weaves between parallel and discordant memories of twin sisters growing up down the hall from one another."

A statement from Tegan and Sara Quin reads, "We are incredibly excited to... bring 'High School' to life and apologise in advance to our mother for forcing her to relive this period of time with us again. We've made casting suggestions on her behalf to the incomparable Clea DuVall and our wonderful partners at Plan B."

Last year, the duo explained why they never did livestream concert like many other musicians did during Covid-19 pandemic.

"My hesitation is that it's a form of labour we do for free that is generating money for Instagram and Facebook and Twitch," Sara said. "I know it's not cool to be a sell-out and to say you need money and you want your fans to pay for things, but I feel as artists we need to be comfortable being transparent about that."

The "Closer" hitmaker went on to say that while she's fine with others using the internet to perform, it's not for her.

"I'm inspired by people doing livestreams and making content, but I don't feel inspired to do it, because I hate playing concerts to people holding up their cellphones, and I don't want to play a concert to my cellphone," the musician added.