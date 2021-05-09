 
 

Robert Pattinson, Lily Collins, Ewan McGregor Urge Fans to Donate to India Amid Covid Spike

The 'Twilight' star is joined by the 'Mirror Mirror' actress and the 'Star Wars' actor to plead with fans to make donation to assist the Asian country amid devastating Covid-19 crisis.

AceShowbiz - Robert Pattinson, Ewan McGregor, and Lily Collins have appealed to fans to donate what they can to a new campaign seeking to raise funds for people in India amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The actors are ambassadors of the GO Campaign, an organisation aimed at improving the lives of vulnerable children and orphans by connecting donors to grassroots community projects, and they have come together to seek contributions to provide key resources for locals in India, where daily records of positive coronavirus cases continue to be set.

Calling for action in a statement, Pattinson said, "Think of GO as a really meaningful investment fund - they take your dollars and invest them in children, in a diverse portfolio, for maximum results. And the common thread is those heroes, their proven track record, their commitment to serving children."

"India is facing a devastating second wave of COVID-19 and their healthcare system does not have enough resources to care for everybody," continued Collins. "They are in dire need of protective equipment, oxygen, medicine and food to save lives."

"I have such beautiful memories of my time in India and the country will always hold such a special place in my heart. Please join me and my friends at GO Campaign to bring immediate relief to families there today."

And McGregor added, "As COVID rages through India, GO Campaign needs your help to provide PPE (personal protective equipment), emergency food, medicine, pulse oximeters, and resuscitators to those who need it. Any donation amount can make a difference and can help save lives."

News of the GO Campaign's India initiative emerged on Friday (07May21), when Indian officials recorded a new daily record of 414,188 confirmed cases, and more than 3,900 deaths, reports The Associated Press.

The new data takes the total number of recorded positive tests to more than 21.4 million to date, with over 234,000 deaths, although experts believe even those official numbers are lower than the actual figures.

