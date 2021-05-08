Daniel Dae Kim Admits to Causing Fellow Plane Passengers Distress

Instagram Celebrity

When speaking to Jimmy Kimmel, the actor portraying Jin Soo Kwan on ABC's drama series 'Lost' claims he did not realize 'how successful the show had been' until he boarded a flight to Los Angeles.

AceShowbiz - Daniel Dae Kim has just admitted to causing fellow passengers some distress. On the reason why, the actor best known for portraying Jin Soo Kwan on "Lost" divulged it had to do with the ABC's drama series, which narrates about the survivors of Oceanic Flight 815 crash.

The 52-year-old star recalled his story when making a virtual appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Thursday, May 6. When host Jimmy Kimmel asked whether he once made people nervous whenever he was on a plane, he replied, "Yes, there were a couple of times. I remember when we were going back from Hawaii to L.A. for a press event. All of us were actually heading onto the plane. We didn't even think about how successful the show had been."

"So we were all filing onto the plane, the entire cast," the South Korean native went on explaining. "And people started looking at us and then started looking down nervously because if we were all on the plane, they were in trouble because we survived."

Daniel worked on "Lost", which ran for six seasons from 2004 to 2010, along with Matthew Fox (Jack Shephard), Jorge Garcia (Hugo "Hurley" Reyes) and Evangeline Lilly (Kate Austen). His other co-stars included Josh Holloway (James "Sawyer" Ford), Yunjin Kim (Sun-Hwa Kwon), Terry O'Quinn (John Locke) and Naveen Andrews (Sayid Jarrah).

In the Thursday interview, the "Hawaii Five-0" alum also talked about "The Asian American Foundation", a charitable organization focusing on stopping anti-Asian hate. "It is the first organization of its kind that is set out to educate and bring other community organizations together, and make a concerted effort to stop the violence and hate against Asian Americans," he said. "It's an organization that has been funded with $250 million, and we just launched a couple of days ago.