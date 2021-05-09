 
 

Anna Konkle Announces Baby's Name and Gender After Giving Birth to First Child

Anna Konkle Announces Baby's Name and Gender After Giving Birth to First Child
Hulu
Celebrity

The 'PEN15' actress confirms she has given birth to her first child with fiance Alex Anfanger and the new mom announces the gender and name of the bundle of joy.

  • May 9, 2021

AceShowbiz - Anna Konkle welcomed a baby girl with fiance Alex Anfanger earlier this year (21).

The "PEN15" star shared the big news in a feature with co-star Maya Erskine for Vogue U.S. magazine, revealing the couple has named its daughter Essie Wunderle Anfanger.

"The middle name comes from my dad's side of the family, in honour of him," she shared. "The Wunderles were known to have strong, forward-thinking women."

"And my great-great-grandfather, also a Wunderle, went from selling sweets from a street cart to having a large factory where candy corn was invented."

  See also...

"Hopefully she'll appreciate the name instead of resenting us for giving her something difficult to spell."

Anna and Alex are engaged to be married and, in the feature, the star listed things she'd been thankful for during her pregnancy amid the pandemic.

"I'd like to thank 90 Day Fiance for giving Alex a plethora of characters to impersonate and, in turn, hours of entertainment for me," she said.

"Pregnancy pillow for keeping me upright; you took up the entire bed. Stretch-mark oil - they still happened, but I'm pretty sure I'd have more. Alex for our marriage proposal, scored by that Neil Young record I love."

Anna Konkle announced her pregnancy in January this year, two months after Maya Erskine revealed she's also expecting her first child and is engaged to her boyfriend, actor Michael Angarano. "BFFs (best friends forever) making some future bffs," Maya responded to her co-star's pregnancy reveal back then.

You can share this post!

Robert Pattinson, Lily Collins, Ewan McGregor Urge Fans to Donate to India Amid Covid Spike

Arnold Schwarzenegger Explains Why He Didn't Endorse Fellow Republican Donald Trump
Related Posts
Anna Konkle Bares Baby Bump as She's Due to Give Birth 'Any Second Now'

Anna Konkle Bares Baby Bump as She's Due to Give Birth 'Any Second Now'

Most Read
Chet Hanks Has Fundraiser Launched for Him After Allegedly Begging Woman for Money
Celebrity

Chet Hanks Has Fundraiser Launched for Him After Allegedly Begging Woman for Money

Tristan Thompson Challenges Sydney Chase to Show Alleged Texts in Another Legal Threat

Tristan Thompson Challenges Sydney Chase to Show Alleged Texts in Another Legal Threat

Amber Heard Under Investigation for Perjury in Johnny Depp Domestic Violence Case

Amber Heard Under Investigation for Perjury in Johnny Depp Domestic Violence Case

Blueface's Artist Chrisean Rock Not Taking Slick Woods' Illness as Excuse for Starting Altercation

Blueface's Artist Chrisean Rock Not Taking Slick Woods' Illness as Excuse for Starting Altercation

Erica Mena Threatens to 'Beat' Wendy Williams' 'A**' on Twitter

Erica Mena Threatens to 'Beat' Wendy Williams' 'A**' on Twitter

Bill Gates Makes Melinda a Billionaire on Day of Divorce Filing, Translator Denies Being Homewrecker

Bill Gates Makes Melinda a Billionaire on Day of Divorce Filing, Translator Denies Being Homewrecker

Tristan Thompson's Alleged Fling to Move 'Forward With the Truth' After Receiving Cease and Desist

Tristan Thompson's Alleged Fling to Move 'Forward With the Truth' After Receiving Cease and Desist

Swizz Beatz Explains Why He Called Out DMX's Fake Friends at His Funeral

Swizz Beatz Explains Why He Called Out DMX's Fake Friends at His Funeral

40 Cal's Missing Daughter Believed to Have Died of Suicide

40 Cal's Missing Daughter Believed to Have Died of Suicide

Leonardo DiCaprio, Rihanna, Beyonce, Jay-Z Among Stars Given VIP Visa in U.K.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Rihanna, Beyonce, Jay-Z Among Stars Given VIP Visa in U.K.

Keyshia Ka'Oir Denies Abandoning Her Children in Jamaica

Keyshia Ka'Oir Denies Abandoning Her Children in Jamaica

Jamie Lee Curtis Backs Will Smith's 'Dad Bod' Post With Reminder of Realistic Self Acceptance Goal

Jamie Lee Curtis Backs Will Smith's 'Dad Bod' Post With Reminder of Realistic Self Acceptance Goal

George Clooney Shows Room Full of Brad Pitt Posters in 'World's Worst Pandemic Roommate' Sketch

George Clooney Shows Room Full of Brad Pitt Posters in 'World's Worst Pandemic Roommate' Sketch