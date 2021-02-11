 
 

Daniel Dae Kim and Daniel Wu Donate Reward Money After Arrest Following Attack on Asian Elderly

WENN
Celebrity

The 'Hawaii Five-0' actor and the 'Into The Badlands' star have decided to donate the reward money they previously promised to anyone who help track down the thug who attacked an old man.

  • Feb 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - Daniel Dae Kim and Daniel Wu are to donate $25,000 (£18,000) to "various community organisations" after the reward went unclaimed in the hunt for a man who brutally attacked a 91-year-old male.

The actors had offered the reward on their social media pages following the crime, which occurred on 31 January (21) in the Chinatown district of Oakland, California, asking for "information leading to the arrest and conviction of this man and his accomplices."

However, after Yahya Muslim, who had two prior felony assault convictions, was charged with assault, battery, elder abuse, and a special allegation while on bail, after allegedly attacking the old man, as well as a 60-year-old man and 55-year-old woman the same day, the screen stars announced that they would be giving the reward to other deserving organisations.

  See also...

"Since there has been an arrest with no one claiming the reward, @danielwuyanzu & I will be giving $25K to various community organisations like @StopAAPIHate and @hateisavirus_," "New Amsterdam" star Dae Kim wrote on Twitter. "We would love for you and anyone else who cares about this issue to join us."

Investigations are underway as to whether or not the attacks were racially motivated, while Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley also announced the creation of a special response unit focused solely on crimes against Asian Americans - especially older Asian Americans.

Daniel Dae Kim previously said, "The number of hate crimes against Asian Americans continues to skyrocket, despite our repeated pleas for help. The crimes are too often ignored and even excused."

