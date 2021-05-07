'A Quiet Place Part II' Raises the Stakes in Final Trailer

Movie

The latest sneak peek for the long-awaited sequel to the 2018 hit horror movie sees the Abbotts venturing out to find more lives worth saving following the deadly events at home.

AceShowbiz - "A Quiet Place Part II" is finally coming later this month, a year after it was pushed back from its original release date. To remind fans what to anticipate in the sequel to "A Quiet Place", Paramount Pictures has now released a final trailer for the upcoming movie.

Similar to the first trailer, the latest sneak peek again opens with a throwback sequence when the monster apocalypse began, this time from Lee Abbott's (John Krasinski) point of view. From there, the video jumps to the present where Evelyn Abbott (Emily Blunt) and her three children are back on the outside world after abandoning the farm, where they settled in for quite some time.

The Abbotts are running into some new people, including Cillian Murphy's Emmett and Djimon Hounsou's character, who have built a safe haven of their own. But instead of holing up in the new place, Evelyn appears to be ready to risk her own life to find more people worth saving out there.

According to the official synopsis by Paramount, "Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path."

The video also serves as an invite for movie fans to return to theaters as it features a review on Fandago which read, "This is the experience theatres were made for."

Krasinski, who returns as director for the sequel, also urges people to watch the movie in cinemas. "It's very exciting to be able to come back to the theaters to see 'A Quiet Place II' because it was always designed for theatrical experience," he says in a new featurette. "The second movie is much bigger. It's much scarier movie.

Blunt also gushes about the movie, "It's such an inspired sequel." She adds, "The world expands in this one, because they have to venture out." Of why people should watch it in theaters, she says, "It's a horror movie, you want to watch it in the dark, jump and leap and gasp together. So I'm really excited for you guys to see it."

"A Quiet Place Part II" is coming only in theaters on May 28.