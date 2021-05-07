 
 

'A Quiet Place Part II' Raises the Stakes in Final Trailer

Movie

The latest sneak peek for the long-awaited sequel to the 2018 hit horror movie sees the Abbotts venturing out to find more lives worth saving following the deadly events at home.

  • May 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - "A Quiet Place Part II" is finally coming later this month, a year after it was pushed back from its original release date. To remind fans what to anticipate in the sequel to "A Quiet Place", Paramount Pictures has now released a final trailer for the upcoming movie.

Similar to the first trailer, the latest sneak peek again opens with a throwback sequence when the monster apocalypse began, this time from Lee Abbott's (John Krasinski) point of view. From there, the video jumps to the present where Evelyn Abbott (Emily Blunt) and her three children are back on the outside world after abandoning the farm, where they settled in for quite some time.

The Abbotts are running into some new people, including Cillian Murphy's Emmett and Djimon Hounsou's character, who have built a safe haven of their own. But instead of holing up in the new place, Evelyn appears to be ready to risk her own life to find more people worth saving out there.

According to the official synopsis by Paramount, "Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path."

  See also...

The video also serves as an invite for movie fans to return to theaters as it features a review on Fandago which read, "This is the experience theatres were made for."

Krasinski, who returns as director for the sequel, also urges people to watch the movie in cinemas. "It's very exciting to be able to come back to the theaters to see 'A Quiet Place II' because it was always designed for theatrical experience," he says in a new featurette. "The second movie is much bigger. It's much scarier movie.

Blunt also gushes about the movie, "It's such an inspired sequel." She adds, "The world expands in this one, because they have to venture out." Of why people should watch it in theaters, she says, "It's a horror movie, you want to watch it in the dark, jump and leap and gasp together. So I'm really excited for you guys to see it."

"A Quiet Place Part II" is coming only in theaters on May 28.

You can share this post!

Lori Harvey Takes Credit for Michael B. Jordan's Glowing Skin

Kourtney Kardashian Addresses Memes of Her 'Single-Handedly' Ending 'KUWTK'
Related Posts
'A Quiet Place' Sequel Pushed Back for Third Time Following Spike in Covid-19 Cases

'A Quiet Place' Sequel Pushed Back for Third Time Following Spike in Covid-19 Cases

'A Quiet Place' Sequel and 'Top Gun: Maverick' Pick Up New 2021 Release Date

'A Quiet Place' Sequel and 'Top Gun: Maverick' Pick Up New 2021 Release Date

John Krasinski Puts 'A Quiet Place: Part II' on Indefinite Delay Due to Coronavirus

John Krasinski Puts 'A Quiet Place: Part II' on Indefinite Delay Due to Coronavirus

First Official Trailer of 'A Quiet Place Part II' Reveals New Community of Survivors

First Official Trailer of 'A Quiet Place Part II' Reveals New Community of Survivors

Most Read
Tribeca Film Festival Reveals Jason Reitman Interview Among Its Inaugural Podcasts Program
Movie

Tribeca Film Festival Reveals Jason Reitman Interview Among Its Inaugural Podcasts Program

Billie Lourd Marks 'Star Wars' Day by Dressing Baby Boy in Princess Leia Onesie

Billie Lourd Marks 'Star Wars' Day by Dressing Baby Boy in Princess Leia Onesie

Andrew Garfield Says Rumors About Him Returning to 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Is 'F**king Hilarious'

Andrew Garfield Says Rumors About Him Returning to 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Is 'F**king Hilarious'

Pete Davidson Gets His Tattoos Removed to Win More Movie Roles

Pete Davidson Gets His Tattoos Removed to Win More Movie Roles

Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal Team Up for True-Story Movie 'Finding the Mother Tree'

Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal Team Up for True-Story Movie 'Finding the Mother Tree'

WB 'Committed' to Hiring Black Director and Black Actor for New Superman Movie

WB 'Committed' to Hiring Black Director and Black Actor for New Superman Movie

New 'The Batman' Leaked Video Sees Catwoman in Action

New 'The Batman' Leaked Video Sees Catwoman in Action

Diane Warren Getting Her Own Documentary Movie

Diane Warren Getting Her Own Documentary Movie

Tiffany Haddish Struggled to Cry on Cue for New Movie as She Trained Herself to Turn Tears Into Joke

Tiffany Haddish Struggled to Cry on Cue for New Movie as She Trained Herself to Turn Tears Into Joke

'A Quiet Place Part II' Raises the Stakes in Final Trailer

'A Quiet Place Part II' Raises the Stakes in Final Trailer

Dave Bautista May Bid Farewell to Drax in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

Dave Bautista May Bid Farewell to Drax in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

Dave Bautista Justifies Giving Up on 'Suicide Squad' for Zack Snyder's 'Army of the Dead'

Dave Bautista Justifies Giving Up on 'Suicide Squad' for Zack Snyder's 'Army of the Dead'