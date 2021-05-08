 
 

Christie Brinkley Depressed as Hip Replacement Reminds Her of Her Old Age

Christie Brinkley Depressed as Hip Replacement Reminds Her of Her Old Age
Instagram
Celebrity

The 67-year-old model says, while a hip replacement helped to fix her health problems, she was left feeling dejected because the surgery made her feel old.

  • May 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Christie Brinkley admits having a hip replacement was "really depressing" as it made her acknowledge she's getting older.

The 67-year-old model revealed in January (21) that she had undergone a hip replacement to fix an injury from 26 years earlier, when she was in a backcountry skiing helicopter crash, via an Instagram post.

And now, Christie has explained the operation made her feel "old" and left her upset at the thought of getting older.

She said, "I started feeling like, 'Oh my gosh, this is how you get old.' "

"It was really depressing so I thought, you know what, I'm going to start to whittle away at it. I'm going to do whatever it takes. I'm going to start to whittle away at this and I thought the hip is what scares me the most. Let me check in on the hip."

  See also...

But after having the surgery, Christie couldn't be happier with the difference it has made to her life.

Offering her advice to anyone else who is putting off medical care, she told the "Dr. Oz Show", "I tell you for people at home, go speak to the doctors. Find out what they can do for you."

"You know the more you learn about it the less afraid you will be and don't be afraid because you know what these surgeries can do now. The way they have perfected them is really amazing."

Christie Brinkley previously said, despite her age, she refused to retire, "I'm too young not to be working. I love my job."

Her busy schedule was also partly to blame for her delayed hip replacement, "I injured my hip in a back country skiing helicopter crash on a mountaintop in Telluride many years ago. The pain in my hip got a little bit worse each year. 12 years ago I was told it needed to be replaced but the surgery was daunting! And I had things to do!"

You can share this post!

Kate Middleton Announces Book Hunt

Tyrese Gibson Keeps Fake Oscar Statuette at Home as Motivation
Related Posts
Christie Brinkley Cringed at the Way Donald Trump Called Himself When Trying to Woo Her

Christie Brinkley Cringed at the Way Donald Trump Called Himself When Trying to Woo Her

Christie Brinkley Didn't Have Time for Diet Before Sports Illustrated Cover at Age 63

Christie Brinkley Didn't Have Time for Diet Before Sports Illustrated Cover at Age 63

Christie Brinkley Bares Her Hip Following Hip Replacement, 26 Years After Helicopter Crash

Christie Brinkley Bares Her Hip Following Hip Replacement, 26 Years After Helicopter Crash

Christie Brinkley Turns Into 'RHOBH' Lisa Rinna for Halloween

Christie Brinkley Turns Into 'RHOBH' Lisa Rinna for Halloween

Most Read
Tristan Thompson's Legal Team Sends Sydney Chase Cease and Desist Twice Despite Her Denial
Celebrity

Tristan Thompson's Legal Team Sends Sydney Chase Cease and Desist Twice Despite Her Denial

Chet Hanks Has Fundraiser Launched for Him After Allegedly Begging Woman for Money

Chet Hanks Has Fundraiser Launched for Him After Allegedly Begging Woman for Money

Blueface's Artist Chrisean Rock Not Taking Slick Woods' Illness as Excuse for Starting Altercation

Blueface's Artist Chrisean Rock Not Taking Slick Woods' Illness as Excuse for Starting Altercation

Erica Mena Threatens to 'Beat' Wendy Williams' 'A**' on Twitter

Erica Mena Threatens to 'Beat' Wendy Williams' 'A**' on Twitter

Bill Gates Makes Melinda a Billionaire on Day of Divorce Filing, Translator Denies Being Homewrecker

Bill Gates Makes Melinda a Billionaire on Day of Divorce Filing, Translator Denies Being Homewrecker

Kelly Osbourne Unbothered Being Labeled 'Racist' Following Mom Sharon's Exit From 'The Talk'

Kelly Osbourne Unbothered Being Labeled 'Racist' Following Mom Sharon's Exit From 'The Talk'

Tristan Thompson's Alleged Fling to Move 'Forward With the Truth' After Receiving Cease and Desist

Tristan Thompson's Alleged Fling to Move 'Forward With the Truth' After Receiving Cease and Desist

Leonardo DiCaprio, Rihanna, Beyonce, Jay-Z Among Stars Given VIP Visa in U.K.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Rihanna, Beyonce, Jay-Z Among Stars Given VIP Visa in U.K.

Bill Gates Still Seeing Ex Ann Winblad While Married to Melinda

Bill Gates Still Seeing Ex Ann Winblad While Married to Melinda

Jamie Lee Curtis Backs Will Smith's 'Dad Bod' Post With Reminder of Realistic Self Acceptance Goal

Jamie Lee Curtis Backs Will Smith's 'Dad Bod' Post With Reminder of Realistic Self Acceptance Goal

Keyshia Ka'Oir Denies Abandoning Her Children in Jamaica

Keyshia Ka'Oir Denies Abandoning Her Children in Jamaica

40 Cal's Missing Daughter Believed to Have Died of Suicide

40 Cal's Missing Daughter Believed to Have Died of Suicide

George Clooney Shows Room Full of Brad Pitt Posters in 'World's Worst Pandemic Roommate' Sketch

George Clooney Shows Room Full of Brad Pitt Posters in 'World's Worst Pandemic Roommate' Sketch