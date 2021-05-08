 
 

Kate Middleton Announces Book Hunt

The Duchess of Cambridge is hiding personalized copies of her photography book at meaningful locations around the country for fans to discover as a part of charity campaign.

  • May 8, 2021

AceShowbiz - Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is surprising Brits by hiding personalised copies of her photography book around the U.K.

The royal launched "Hold Still: A Portrait of Our Nation" in 2020, a collection of 100 images reflecting life in lockdown last year, on Friday (07May21) by teaming up with officials at book-sharing organisation The Book Fairies to leave 150 copies of the publication at meaningful locations, with each one specially packaged with a letter from the Duchess concealed inside.

The images featured in the book were originally chosen for an online National Portrait Gallery competition from over 31,000 entrants.

Catherine, an avid photographer, launched the initiative in May 2020, asking people in the U.K. to submit photos that captured their time during lockdown.

The Duchess revealed she and the "Hold Still" judges, as well as participants in the project, had been hiding books around the country in a video shared on social media.

A message, posted alongside footage of the mother-of-three setting one copy next to a fountain by Kensington Palace in London, read, "Let the search begin! We've joined @the_bookfairies for the day to share copies of Hold Still around the UK with you."

"Each copy is adorned with a gold book fairy sticker, gold ribbon, and has a letter from The Duchess tucked inside. #HSbookfairies."

"To make this activity even more special, book fairies, the Hold Still judges and participants of the final 100 images are leaving copies at places that gave them hope during the lockdown," it continued.

"This special book documenting the unique collection of photographs goes on sale today (sic)!"

A tweet from representatives at The Book Fairies - launched in 2017 to encourage people to share their books - revealed another had been hidden outside Darent Valley Hospital in Dartford, while other images showed the tome nestled among flowers in a green field, propped up by a post box adorned with balloons, and set on a cafe chair.

Proceeds from sales of the book will be split between the National Portrait Gallery and mental health charity Mind.

