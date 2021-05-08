Aubrey Plaza Is Married to Jeff Baena

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Black Bear' actress reveals she's officially taken off the market as she refers to her longtime boyfriend as 'darling husband' in a new post on Instagram.

AceShowbiz - Actress Aubrey Plaza has married her director boyfriend Jeff Baena.

The "Ingrid Goes West" star casually referenced Baena as her spouse in an Instagram post on Friday (07May21) as she celebrated the news of their next movie project together, "Spin Me Round", which her man co-wrote with actress Alison Brie and will direct.

"So proud of my darling husband @jeffbaena for dreaming up another film that takes us to italia to cause some more trouble (sic)," wrote the bride, alongside a sweet photo of the couple, and screenshots of news articles about the independent comedy, which begins shooting in Italy next month (Jun21).

A representative for Plaza has since confirmed to People.com that the couple is married although no further details have been released.

The stars have been romantically involved since 2011 and have worked closely together ever since, with Plaza starring in Baena's films "Life After Beth" and "The Little Hours".

Baena also created "Cinema Toast", a new found footage TV show on which Plaza makes her directorial debut.

Aubrey Plaza herself was last seen starring in dark comedy "Black Bear", playing a woman whose stay at a secluded lake house doesn't quite go according to plan.

Writer/director Lawrence Michael Levine recently said he worried he was putting Aubrey Plaza "through some emotional torture" for the movie.

"Really, one of the biggest thrills of my life - and I imagine other dramatic writers as well - is seeing their work performed at the highest level," he said. "So, it's actually a thrill. It was fun and exciting. It was a little hard because at times I felt like I was putting people - and (Plaza) in particular - through some emotional torture, which was kind of odd."