 
 

Sharon Osbourne Mulling Over 'The Osbourne' Revival After 'The Talk' Row

Sharon Osbourne Mulling Over 'The Osbourne' Revival After 'The Talk' Row
Instagram
TV

Rumor has it, the Osbourne matriarch is contemplating the revival of her family reality TV series after she quit the CBS panel show following a friction with her co-host.

  • May 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Sharon Osbourne is reportedly considering reviving her family reality show "The Osbournes".

The 68-year-old television personality is said to be thinking about bringing the series - which ran for four seasons between 2002 and 2005 - after she left U.S. daytime show "[ Talk]" amid a row over comments she made during a discussion about racism with one of her co-stars.

"Sharon is ready to go again for the right deal, absolutely," a source told Britain's The Sun newspaper. "Sharon may have parted ways with CBS, but the interest in her remains sky high. Many production companies are keen to have an updated version of their reality show. And the way things are going, a revival looks pretty strong. It is closer than ever to returning to our screens."

  See also...

"The timing is good given that next year will be the 20th anniversary. Certainly the family are just as wild as ever, and would be captivating viewing. After all this time away, bringing the show would be hugely popular. The controversy surrounding Sharon's exit from The Talk will soon die down and a platform like this allows her to say what she wants and viewers will remember exactly why they loved her in the first place."

And with Ozzy Osbourne set to head out on tour and their daughter Kelly Osbourne turning to acting, bosses think this could be a perfect time for a reunion.

"Ozzy is heading out on tour next summer so this could be good promotion from him as well," the insider added. "And let's not forget Kelly, who is switching lanes to acting. The signs have never been stronger that a return is happening. A deal is closer than ever."

You can share this post!

Shayne Lamas Calls It Quits With Husband of 11 Years Because Their 'Marriage Has Been Empty'

Harvey Weinstein Demands Refund of $1 Million as He Sues His Former Lawyer
Related Posts
Sharon Osbourne Convinced She's Blacklisted From U.S. TV After 'The Talk' Row

Sharon Osbourne Convinced She's Blacklisted From U.S. TV After 'The Talk' Row

Sharon Osbourne Puts Prince Harry on Blast, Calls Him 'Poster Boy of White Privilege'

Sharon Osbourne Puts Prince Harry on Blast, Calls Him 'Poster Boy of White Privilege'

Sharon Osbourne to Have a Sit-Down With Bill Maher After 'The Talk' Exit

Sharon Osbourne to Have a Sit-Down With Bill Maher After 'The Talk' Exit

Sharon Osbourne Questions Why Sheryl Underwood Tried to Destroy Her Reputation Post-'The Talk' Fight

Sharon Osbourne Questions Why Sheryl Underwood Tried to Destroy Her Reputation Post-'The Talk' Fight

Most Read
Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X and Others Tapped to Appear in Final Episodes of 'SNL' Season 46
TV

Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X and Others Tapped to Appear in Final Episodes of 'SNL' Season 46

'Sex and the City' Reboot Gets Three Women of Color Added to Cast Ensemble

'Sex and the City' Reboot Gets Three Women of Color Added to Cast Ensemble

Kim Kardashian 'Feels Like a Loser' Amid Kanye West Divorce

Kim Kardashian 'Feels Like a Loser' Amid Kanye West Divorce

Will Smith to Document His Journey to Get Back in Shape on New Docuseries

Will Smith to Document His Journey to Get Back in Shape on New Docuseries

Peabody Awards 2021 Unveils 'Euphoria' and 'Ted Lasso' Among Its Nominees

Peabody Awards 2021 Unveils 'Euphoria' and 'Ted Lasso' Among Its Nominees

Elizabeth Olsen to Play Real-Life Axe Murderer on New Series 'Love and Death'

Elizabeth Olsen to Play Real-Life Axe Murderer on New Series 'Love and Death'

Chelsea Houska Offers This Reason for Departure From 'Teen Mom 2'

Chelsea Houska Offers This Reason for Departure From 'Teen Mom 2'

Conan O'Brien Unveils June End Date for His TBS Late-Night Show

Conan O'Brien Unveils June End Date for His TBS Late-Night Show

Elon Musk Plays Down Rumors of 'SNL' Cast's Uproar Over His Hosting Gig

Elon Musk Plays Down Rumors of 'SNL' Cast's Uproar Over His Hosting Gig

Pete Davidson 'Really Excited' for Elon Musk's 'SNL' Hosting Gig Despite Fellow Cast's Criticisms

Pete Davidson 'Really Excited' for Elon Musk's 'SNL' Hosting Gig Despite Fellow Cast's Criticisms

Tom Cavanagh and Carlos Valdes Bid Farewell to 'The Flash' After Seven Seasons

Tom Cavanagh and Carlos Valdes Bid Farewell to 'The Flash' After Seven Seasons

'The Masked Singer' Recap: Robopine Is Unmasked in 'Spicy 6' Episode

'The Masked Singer' Recap: Robopine Is Unmasked in 'Spicy 6' Episode

Get the Official First Look at Cast of HBO's 'House of the Dragon'

Get the Official First Look at Cast of HBO's 'House of the Dragon'