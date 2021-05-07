Sharon Osbourne Mulling Over 'The Osbourne' Revival After 'The Talk' Row

Instagram TV

Rumor has it, the Osbourne matriarch is contemplating the revival of her family reality TV series after she quit the CBS panel show following a friction with her co-host.

May 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Sharon Osbourne is reportedly considering reviving her family reality show "The Osbournes".

The 68-year-old television personality is said to be thinking about bringing the series - which ran for four seasons between 2002 and 2005 - after she left U.S. daytime show "[ Talk]" amid a row over comments she made during a discussion about racism with one of her co-stars.

"Sharon is ready to go again for the right deal, absolutely," a source told Britain's The Sun newspaper. "Sharon may have parted ways with CBS, but the interest in her remains sky high. Many production companies are keen to have an updated version of their reality show. And the way things are going, a revival looks pretty strong. It is closer than ever to returning to our screens."

"The timing is good given that next year will be the 20th anniversary. Certainly the family are just as wild as ever, and would be captivating viewing. After all this time away, bringing the show would be hugely popular. The controversy surrounding Sharon's exit from The Talk will soon die down and a platform like this allows her to say what she wants and viewers will remember exactly why they loved her in the first place."

And with Ozzy Osbourne set to head out on tour and their daughter Kelly Osbourne turning to acting, bosses think this could be a perfect time for a reunion.

"Ozzy is heading out on tour next summer so this could be good promotion from him as well," the insider added. "And let's not forget Kelly, who is switching lanes to acting. The signs have never been stronger that a return is happening. A deal is closer than ever."