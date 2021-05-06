Shayne Lamas Calls It Quits With Husband of 11 Years Because Their 'Marriage Has Been Empty'

Instagram Celebrity

When announcing her separation from Nik Richie, the winner of 'The Bachelor' season 12 declares that they 'will raise [their] children as a team' despite the split.

AceShowbiz - Shayne Lamas has called it quits with her blogger husband. Having been married to Nik Richie for nearly 11 years, the winner of "The Bachelor" season 12 announced that they decided to part ways because their "marriage has been empty for years."

The 35-year-old broke the shocking news when speaking to Page Six. "I can honestly say after 11 years of marriage and two beautiful and thriving children, it was a successful decade," she said. "Nik and I are best friends and will continue to raise our children as a team but our marriage has been empty for years."

"Nik and I have not been intimate in almost a year and it doesn't take a rocket scientist to know that will take a toll on any marriage no matter how much respect you have for each other," the reality TV star went on. "[Our separation is] pure common sense... What we once had is no longer there."

Shayne and Nik tied the knot in Las Vegas in 2009, just eight hours after meeting each other. She was previously engaged to Matt Grant on "The Bachelor" season 12. When speaking to the outlet, the actress recalled, "After my engagement to Matt ended… I was devastated and still in search of what I was originally seeking, which was to find love and start a family."

"The Hollywood socialite scene I was in left me in a massive state of depression and I lacked fulfillment," the daughter of actor Lorenzo Lamas further noted. "Shortly after 'The Bachelor' and 'Leave It to Lamas', I married a man in Vegas after knowing him less than 24 hours on a complete whim."

Shayne and Nik, who appeared on VH1's "Couples Therapy" in 2012, are parents to two children. Her stepmother Shawna Craig was a surrogate for their second child.