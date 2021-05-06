 
 

'Storage Wars' Star Dan Dotson Still Loves His Dogs Though Coming Close to Losing His Finger

'Storage Wars' Star Dan Dotson Still Loves His Dogs Though Coming Close to Losing His Finger
Instagram
Celebrity

The auctioneer's left ring finger is nearly torn off when he gets bitten by one of his French bulldogs, Louis and Jax, as he attempts to intervene in a fight between the two.

  • May 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Dan Dotson bears no hard feelings towards his dogs despite coming close to losing a part of his left ring finger. In fact, the "Storage Wars" star admitted that he still loves his French bulldogs when one of his beloved pets bit him hard on the hand.

In the Tuesday, May 4 episode of "Storage Wars", the 58-year-old could be seen attending an auction with a bandaged hand. About the injury, he told those attending the auction that one of his French bulldogs had bitten his finger off in December 2020. Shortly after the incident took place, he actually posted a YouTube video explaining what happened.

  See also...

In the nearly one-minute video, the auctioneer offered more details of the terrible accident. He revealed that it happened when he tried to intervene in a fight between his two dogs, Louis and Jax. Over a photo of the dogs, he quoted Thin Lizzy's "The Boys Are Back In Town" lyrics that read, "If the boys wanna fight you better let em."

The short clip also included a number of photos showing how bad Dan's injury was. The images revealed that the tip of his finger was close to being completely severed. There were also pictures of his bloody wedding ring. Fortunately, doctors at Redlands Hospital in California were able to reattach the part of his finger.

"Louis and Jax are best of friends but when the bullies get in a fight, you have to be careful where you place your fingers," Dan explained in the description box of his YouTube video. "Louis accidentally bit my finger off. Thank you Dr. Grigoryan for saving my finger."

Despite the terrible accident, Dan stressed in the video, "I love my dogs." He continued to explain that Rambo, his 100-pound Mastiff, helped him break up the fight by pinning one of the French Bulldogs to the ground after he got bitten. "From now on, it's Rambo's job to break up the boys when they're fighting," he added. "He did great, clamping and pinning the aggressor like T-Rex to the floor."

You can share this post!

Megan Thee Stallion to Host Pet Show on Snapchat

New 'The Batman' Leaked Video Sees Catwoman in Action
Most Read
Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Grown Much Taller in Rare Family Pic With Twin Siblings
Celebrity

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Grown Much Taller in Rare Family Pic With Twin Siblings

Tristan Thompson's Legal Team Sends Sydney Chase Cease and Desist Twice Despite Her Denial

Tristan Thompson's Legal Team Sends Sydney Chase Cease and Desist Twice Despite Her Denial

Drake Accused of Breaking Singer Naomi Sharon's Engagement by Sleeping With Her

Drake Accused of Breaking Singer Naomi Sharon's Engagement by Sleeping With Her

Safaree Samuels Plans to 'Get Neutered' While Announcing Erica Mena's Second Pregnancy

Safaree Samuels Plans to 'Get Neutered' While Announcing Erica Mena's Second Pregnancy

Tristan Thompson's Alleged BM Claims He Has Another Baby on the Way

Tristan Thompson's Alleged BM Claims He Has Another Baby on the Way

Boosie Badazz Shouts at Female Fan for Trying to Touch Him at Concert

Boosie Badazz Shouts at Female Fan for Trying to Touch Him at Concert

50 Cent Moves to Houston Months After Rant Against Biden's Proposed NYC Tax Plan

50 Cent Moves to Houston Months After Rant Against Biden's Proposed NYC Tax Plan

Billie Eilish Applauded by Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and More for Her Sexy Magazine Cover

Billie Eilish Applauded by Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and More for Her Sexy Magazine Cover

Bill Gates and Wife Call It Quits After 27 Years of Marriage

Bill Gates and Wife Call It Quits After 27 Years of Marriage

Talas Singer Phil Naro Lost Battle With Tongue Cancer

Talas Singer Phil Naro Lost Battle With Tongue Cancer

Kelly Osbourne Unbothered Being Labeled 'Racist' Following Mom Sharon's Exit From 'The Talk'

Kelly Osbourne Unbothered Being Labeled 'Racist' Following Mom Sharon's Exit From 'The Talk'

Michel'le Denies Catching Dr. Dre in Bed With a Man

Michel'le Denies Catching Dr. Dre in Bed With a Man

Tallulah Willis Says Yes to Boyfriend's Proposal With 'Absolute Most Certainty'

Tallulah Willis Says Yes to Boyfriend's Proposal With 'Absolute Most Certainty'