New 'The Batman' Leaked Video Sees Catwoman in Action
Warner Bros. Pictures
Movie

Reportedly part of an upcoming Catwoman documentary, the footage also features Zoe Kravitz describing her iteration of the anti-hero in the Matt Reeves-directed movie.

  • May 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Films have not released another official sneak-peek of "The Batman", but a new look at the movie has landed online. A featurette centering on Selina Kyle a.k.a. Catwoman has made its way around the Internet, giving a look at Zoe Kravitz's iteration of the anti-hero.

In the scenes from the upcoming movie, Catwoman is seen in action. She suits up in her black leather suit complete with her mask on while seemingly trying to break into a vault. In another moment, she's crouching on the floor while looking alert, while another scene briefly shows her in a duel with Batman.

The video also features commentaries from the star and the crew about the character. "The villains are often some of the most, if not the most exciting part of the movies," director Matt Reeves says of what to expect when watching the character in the movie.

He goes on explaining, "I mean, the rogues gallery is incredible, and what I wanted to do was I wanted to see a Batman that wasn't an origin tale, but was sort of in his early days, but that meant that a lot of the characters that are the rogues gallery of characters, are in their origins in a way. So we have a Selina Kyle who's not yet Catwoman."

  See also...

Kravitz explains the nature of her character, "Selina can take care of herself. She really wants to fight for those that don't have someone else to fight for them. I think that is where Batman and she really connect."

Producer Dylan Clark echoes the actress' claims as he weighs in, "What's really interesting about Selina Kyle is that she represents the savior for the ill-treated, the forgotten, the people that haven't had anybody looking out for them. She's also very complicated, you don't quite know exactly where her loyalty or allegiance lies."

The leaked footage is reportedly taken from a documentary on iTunes called "Catwoman: The Feline Femme Fatale" that's bundled with any of the four original Batman films.

"The Batman" stars Robert Pattinson in the lead role, with Paul Dano as Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Colin Farrell as Penguin. Filming wrapped in March and the movie is slated to arrive on March 4, 2022.

