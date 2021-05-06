WB 'Committed' to Hiring Black Director and Black Actor for New Superman Movie

DC Comics Movie

The upcoming Man of Steel project is said to be standalone like Matt Reeves' 'The Batman' and Todd Phillips' 'Joker', with a possibility of being a period piece.

May 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - A black Superman is apparently also on the brain of Warner Bros. execs. Amid social media's chatters that tout Michael B. Jordan as the next incarnation of the superhero, the studio is reportedly considering to feature a black Man of Steel in the new movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, WB is currently looking for a black actor to portray the titular character in its next Superman movie. No name is being mentioned as a possible candidate to take on the role, but the star could be a relative unknown.

Additionally, sources tell the site that "Warners and DC are committed to hiring a black director to tackle what will be the first cinematic incarnation of Superman featuring a black actor." With that in mind, one source notes that it would be "tone deaf" to put J.J. Abrams, who is also attached to produce, as the helmer.

Steven Caple Jr. ("Creed II"), J.D. Dillard ("Sleight", "Sweetheart"), Regina King ("One Night in Miami...") and Shaka King ("Judas and the Black Messiah") are allegedly among potential candidates to direct the movie. Some of them have reportedly met with the studio, while Marvel is said to be vying for same names on the list for its "Blade" movie.

The report further states that the new Superman movie will likely be standalone, much like Matt Reeves' "The Batman" and Todd Phillips' "Joker". Thus, a period piece with a 20th century setting is said to be under consideration to separate it from other DC films.

Ta-Nehisi Coates is currently penning the script and isn't expected to deliver his script until mid-December. He is reportedly "crafting a Kal-El in the vein of the original Superman comics and will have the protagonist hail from Krypton and come to Earth."

Abrams and Coates have previously spoken up on being tapped to revamp the Superman franchise. "There is a new, powerful and moving Superman story yet to be told. We couldn't be more thrilled to be working with the brilliant Mr. Coates to help bring that story to the big screen, and we're beyond thankful to the team at Warner Bros. for the opportunity," the "Lost" co-creator said in February.

Coates added, "To be invited into the DC Extended Universe by Warner Bros., DC Films and Bad Robot is an honor. I look forward to meaningfully adding to the legacy of America's most iconic mythic hero."