 
 

Lil Nas X Unbothered by Criticism as It Gives 'More Power' to His Name

Lil Nas X Unbothered by Criticism as It Gives 'More Power' to His Name
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Montero (Call Me by Your Name)' hitmaker talks about controversies surrounding his name, saying he loves taking on online trolls although he always tries not to start the fight.

  • May 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lil Nas X has no qualms about clapping back at trolls if they antagonise him first.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly magazine, the "Old Town Road" star opened up about dealing with haters who take to social media to slam him.

And while he's become known for his often epic responses to trolls, Nas insisted he always tries not to be the one to start the fight.

  See also...

"I'm very much a chaotic, good person," he said. "I almost never want to start shooting at somebody who didn't bring it to my doorstep, you know? But I kind of live for when somebody tries to get me and I'm ready to throw it back at them tenfold. Do I feel bad about it sometimes? Every now and then, but I feel less bad knowing that I didn't start it. I try to never throw stones, but if somebody throws one at me, I'm throwing an entire house."

The "Montero" singer added that when he first started out in the music industry, he dealt with trolls by blocking them from his social media pages. But he quickly realised the truth behind the old adage of all publicity being good publicity.

"Now it's like, okay, cool. For me, I would rather somebody hate the s**t out of me when they're talking about me rather than not say anything at all, because that's giving more power to my name," he explained.

You can share this post!

Pete Davidson 'Really Excited' for Elon Musk's 'SNL' Hosting Gig Despite Fellow Cast's Criticisms

Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal Team Up for True-Story Movie 'Finding the Mother Tree'
Related Posts
Lil Nas X Refuses to Let His Fears of Being 'Stepping Stone' Keep Him From Dating

Lil Nas X Refuses to Let His Fears of Being 'Stepping Stone' Keep Him From Dating

Lil Nas X Denies 'Being Gay for Success'

Lil Nas X Denies 'Being Gay for Success'

Lil Nas X Admits to 'Feeling Guilty' for Not Being Able to Help Drug-Addicted Mom

Lil Nas X Admits to 'Feeling Guilty' for Not Being Able to Help Drug-Addicted Mom

Lil Nas X Hoping for 'Montero' Remix With Rihanna and Bad Bunny

Lil Nas X Hoping for 'Montero' Remix With Rihanna and Bad Bunny

Most Read
Yaya Mayweather Talks About Motherhood, Gushes Over Her Son With NBA YoungBoy
Celebrity

Yaya Mayweather Talks About Motherhood, Gushes Over Her Son With NBA YoungBoy

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Grown Much Taller in Rare Family Pic With Twin Siblings

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Grown Much Taller in Rare Family Pic With Twin Siblings

Tristan Thompson's Legal Team Sends Sydney Chase Cease and Desist Twice Despite Her Denial

Tristan Thompson's Legal Team Sends Sydney Chase Cease and Desist Twice Despite Her Denial

Drake Accused of Breaking Singer Naomi Sharon's Engagement by Sleeping With Her

Drake Accused of Breaking Singer Naomi Sharon's Engagement by Sleeping With Her

Safaree Samuels Plans to 'Get Neutered' While Announcing Erica Mena's Second Pregnancy

Safaree Samuels Plans to 'Get Neutered' While Announcing Erica Mena's Second Pregnancy

Tristan Thompson's Alleged BM Claims He Has Another Baby on the Way

Tristan Thompson's Alleged BM Claims He Has Another Baby on the Way

Boosie Badazz Shouts at Female Fan for Trying to Touch Him at Concert

Boosie Badazz Shouts at Female Fan for Trying to Touch Him at Concert

Kelly Clarkson Finally Sells Her Tennessee Mansion After 4 Years on the Market

Kelly Clarkson Finally Sells Her Tennessee Mansion After 4 Years on the Market

50 Cent Moves to Houston Months After Rant Against Biden's Proposed NYC Tax Plan

50 Cent Moves to Houston Months After Rant Against Biden's Proposed NYC Tax Plan

Billie Eilish Applauded by Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and More for Her Sexy Magazine Cover

Billie Eilish Applauded by Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and More for Her Sexy Magazine Cover

Bill Gates and Wife Call It Quits After 27 Years of Marriage

Bill Gates and Wife Call It Quits After 27 Years of Marriage

Talas Singer Phil Naro Lost Battle With Tongue Cancer

Talas Singer Phil Naro Lost Battle With Tongue Cancer

Lionel Richie Remembers Late Father Through Clasped Hands Sculpture

Lionel Richie Remembers Late Father Through Clasped Hands Sculpture