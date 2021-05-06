 
 

Pete Davidson 'Really Excited' for Elon Musk's 'SNL' Hosting Gig Despite Fellow Cast's Criticisms

The 'Trainwreck' actor is looking forward to the upcoming episode which will see the Tesla boss as a host although some of his co-stars are seemingly not happy with the casting.

  • May 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Funnyman Pete Davidson was so nervous during a recent phone chat with rap hero Eminem, he hung up as soon as he could.

The "Trainwreck" star called the "Without Me" hitmaker after impersonating him on "Saturday Night Live", hoping he hadn't offended him in any way.

"It went, I think, as good as it could go," Davidson said during an appearance on "Late Night With Seth Meyers". "Eminem said a couple nice things, like, about me. And I, of course, heard them and I reached out and I was like, 'I would just like to say thank you.' "

"I just hit him up and I said, 'Thanks.' And he was like, 'Yeah, man you really did that'... I then hung up as quick as possible."

Pete also played down reports the "SNL" cast is upset about Elon Musk's upcoming hosting stint on the sketch comedy show, insisting he can't wait to meet the Tesla tech mogul.

"I'm really excited, man," Davidson said. "I'm gonna ask him for, like, a Tesla or some s**t... That guy's a (genius). I don't know why people are freaking out."

Musk will host Saturday's (08May21) "SNL" with Miley Cyrus as the musical guest.

Meanwhile, the tech mogul insisted everyone was nice to him at rehearsals although some of the cast members were seemingly not happy with his casting.

"What the f**k does this even mean," Bowen Yang previously responded to news that Elon Musk was coming to "SNL". Andrew Dismukes also questioned the decision to hire the businessman. "Only CEO I wanna do sketch with is Cher-E Oteri," he wrote, referring to former "SNL" star Cher-E Oteri.

Aidy Bryant, meanwhile, shared a tweet by Bernie Sanders which read, "The 50 wealthiest people in America today own more wealth than the bottom half of our people." She added, "Let me repeat that, because it is almost too absurd to believe: the 50 wealthiest people in this country own more wealth than some 165 MILLION Americans. That is a moral obscenity. (sic)"

