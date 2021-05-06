Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal Team Up for True-Story Movie 'Finding the Mother Tree'

WENN Movie

The 'American Hustle' actress and the 'Brokeback Mountain' actor are joining forces to develop a new feature film about real-life scientist Suzanne Simard.

AceShowbiz - Amy Adams is joining forces with Jake Gyllenhaal to turn the new memoir of world-famous scientist and ecologist Suzanne Simard into a movie.

"American Hustle" star Adams will also take on the lead role as Simard in "Finding the Mother Tree", which the actress will produce for her Bond Group Entertainment company, alongside Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker for his Nine Stories firm.

In the book, published on Tuesday (04May21), Simard shares her story as a former logger and enthusiastic scientist, who first discovered how trees evolved over the years to communicate underground through a complex web of fungi.

Her findings were initially dismissed by her peers, but have since been backed up by a wealth of research and data, and have even inspired the work of stars like director James Cameron, who based his Tree of Souls in "Avatar" on her research, reports Deadline.

In a statement, Gyllenhaal and Marker write, "Finding the Mother Tree is a rare and moving book - part charming memoir, part crash course in forest ecology. And yet, it manages to be about the things that matter most: the ways we care for each other, fail each other and listen to each other."

"After the last year and a half, its lessons about motherhood, connection and the natural world are more timely than ever, and we are thrilled to partner with Amy, Stacy (O'Neil) and their company, and Suzanne Simard to adapt this majestic story to film."

"Suzanne's novel has been an inspiration," add Adams and O'Neil. "Creatively, it excited us with a narrative about the awe-invoking power of nature and the compelling parallels in Suzanne's personal life. It forever transformed our views of the world and the interconnectivity of our environment."

"Finding the Mother Tree is not only a deeply beautiful memoir about one woman's impactful life, it's also a call to action to protect, understand and connect with the natural world. We're thrilled to partner with Jake & Riva to bring Suzanne's important life story to screen and expand the reach of her groundbreaking work."

A production start date has yet to be set.