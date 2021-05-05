 
 

Former Puddle of Mudd Guitarist Sues Florida Hospital Officials for Medical Malpractice

Former Puddle of Mudd Guitarist Sues Florida Hospital Officials for Medical Malpractice
Celebrity

In his legal papers, Paul Phillips claims that the doctors' lack of care during his initial admission at Baptist Medical Center of the Beaches led to him suffering brain damage.

  • May 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Former Puddle of Mudd guitarist Paul Phillips is taking officials at a Florida hospital to court over allegations of medical malpractice.

The rocker claims he checked himself into Baptist Medical Center of the Beaches in November 2019, complaining about having suffered a possible seizure and altered mental status.

He underwent a series of tests and was told he had low sodium levels, but insists doctors failed to properly monitor the situation and gave him subpar treatment which caused the levels to rise too quickly.

In legal papers obtained by TMZ, Phillips explains he was quickly discharged, only to be back in the emergency room three days later after having a seizure.

  See also...

He was found to have brain damage, which continues to cause the rocker neurological issues, including continued seizures, and he's convinced it's all down to the doctors' lack of care during his initial admission.

Phillips believes his health issues will go on indefinitely, hampering his ability to continue working as a professional musician, and now he's suing hospital bosses, as well as two of his doctors, for undisclosed damages.

The defendants have yet to comment on the legal action.

Phillips served as Puddle of Mudd's guitarist on two of the band's most successful albums, 2001's "Come Clean" and 2003's "Life on Display". He became part of the band after Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst invited him for an audition. Because of creative differences, he left the band in 2005. He made a return to the band in 2009, but quit again in 2011.

You can share this post!

YFN Lucci Isn't a 'Gang Member' Despite Being Indicted for Racketeering, Attorney Insists

Elon Musk Plays Down Rumors of 'SNL' Cast's Uproar Over His Hosting Gig
Most Read
Yaya Mayweather Talks About Motherhood, Gushes Over Her Son With NBA YoungBoy
Celebrity

Yaya Mayweather Talks About Motherhood, Gushes Over Her Son With NBA YoungBoy

Tristan Thompson's Legal Team Sends Sydney Chase Cease and Desist Twice Despite Her Denial

Tristan Thompson's Legal Team Sends Sydney Chase Cease and Desist Twice Despite Her Denial

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Grown Much Taller in Rare Family Pic With Twin Siblings

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Grown Much Taller in Rare Family Pic With Twin Siblings

Drake Accused of Breaking Singer Naomi Sharon's Engagement by Sleeping With Her

Drake Accused of Breaking Singer Naomi Sharon's Engagement by Sleeping With Her

Safaree Samuels Plans to 'Get Neutered' While Announcing Erica Mena's Second Pregnancy

Safaree Samuels Plans to 'Get Neutered' While Announcing Erica Mena's Second Pregnancy

Shock G Laid to Rest After Intimate Funeral Service

Shock G Laid to Rest After Intimate Funeral Service

Tristan Thompson's Alleged BM Claims He Has Another Baby on the Way

Tristan Thompson's Alleged BM Claims He Has Another Baby on the Way

Boosie Badazz Shouts at Female Fan for Trying to Touch Him at Concert

Boosie Badazz Shouts at Female Fan for Trying to Touch Him at Concert

Kelly Clarkson Finally Sells Her Tennessee Mansion After 4 Years on the Market

Kelly Clarkson Finally Sells Her Tennessee Mansion After 4 Years on the Market

Billie Eilish Shows Her Curves in Lingerie for British Vogue Magazine

Billie Eilish Shows Her Curves in Lingerie for British Vogue Magazine

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas Spark Wedding Rumors Months After His Divorce Finalization

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas Spark Wedding Rumors Months After His Divorce Finalization

Billie Eilish Applauded by Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and More for Her Sexy Magazine Cover

Billie Eilish Applauded by Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and More for Her Sexy Magazine Cover

Lionel Richie Remembers Late Father Through Clasped Hands Sculpture

Lionel Richie Remembers Late Father Through Clasped Hands Sculpture