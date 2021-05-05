Former Puddle of Mudd Guitarist Sues Florida Hospital Officials for Medical Malpractice

Celebrity

In his legal papers, Paul Phillips claims that the doctors' lack of care during his initial admission at Baptist Medical Center of the Beaches led to him suffering brain damage.

AceShowbiz - Former Puddle of Mudd guitarist Paul Phillips is taking officials at a Florida hospital to court over allegations of medical malpractice.

The rocker claims he checked himself into Baptist Medical Center of the Beaches in November 2019, complaining about having suffered a possible seizure and altered mental status.

He underwent a series of tests and was told he had low sodium levels, but insists doctors failed to properly monitor the situation and gave him subpar treatment which caused the levels to rise too quickly.

In legal papers obtained by TMZ, Phillips explains he was quickly discharged, only to be back in the emergency room three days later after having a seizure.

He was found to have brain damage, which continues to cause the rocker neurological issues, including continued seizures, and he's convinced it's all down to the doctors' lack of care during his initial admission.

Phillips believes his health issues will go on indefinitely, hampering his ability to continue working as a professional musician, and now he's suing hospital bosses, as well as two of his doctors, for undisclosed damages.

The defendants have yet to comment on the legal action.

Phillips served as Puddle of Mudd's guitarist on two of the band's most successful albums, 2001's "Come Clean" and 2003's "Life on Display". He became part of the band after Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst invited him for an audition. Because of creative differences, he left the band in 2005. He made a return to the band in 2009, but quit again in 2011.