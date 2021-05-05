 
 

Prince Philip's Official Cause of Death Revealed in Death Certificate

The Duke of Edinburgh's cause of death is listed as 'old age,' two weeks after he was laid to rest in a private funeral at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.

  May 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Prince Philip's official cause of death has been revealed, nearly a month after his passing. According to his death certificate, he died of "old age," with no other medical conditions identified as contributing factors in his death.

As puzzling as it may sound, "old age" can be listed as a cause of death for patients over 80 whose health gradually declines, as observed by their long-term doctor, according to The Telegraph which obtained the death certificate. The death certificate was certified by Sir Huw Thomas, who heads the royal medical household.

As known publicly, the Duke of Edinburgh had a number of ailments in his later year, including a heart scare that led to his hospitalization in February. He underwent a procedure for his heart condition on March 3 and was discharged from the hospital on March 16.

The death certificate additionally lists Prince Philip's first occupation as Naval Officer. His second occupation is listed as "husband of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, The Sovereign."

Prince Philip died on April 9 at the age of 99 as the oldest-ever male member of the British royal family. Buckingham Palace said in a statement at the time, "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle." His daughter-in-law Sophie, Countess of Wessex, described his death as "...so gentle. It was just like somebody took him by the hand and off he went." The Queen was reportedly at her husband's bedside when he died.

The husband of Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest in a private funeral attended by only immediate members of the royal family on April 17 at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. He was interred in the Royal Vault inside St George's. Upon the Queen's death, his remains will be moved to the King George VI Memorial Chapel inside St George's, where they will be buried next to each other.

