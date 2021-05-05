 
 

Demi Lovato Explains Decision to Get Her Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

Demi Lovato Explains Decision to Get Her Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine
Instagram
Celebrity

Having received her first vaccination for the coronavirus, the 'Cool for the Summer' singer appeases those still hesitant by stating, 'It's normal to be cautious when something new comes along.'

  • May 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Demi Lovato has taken the plunge and received her first COVID-19 vaccine, insisting she would rather risk the potential side effects than fall ill. The singer is determined to ride out the pandemic coronavirus free and so she's not taking any chances now she's eligible for the jab.

"Getting the vaccine came down to one thought process for me, I simply would rather risk potential side effects of a vaccine than risk lives by catching or spreading covid," the "Cool for the Summer" star captioned a shot of herself post-vaccination, showing off her bandaged arm.

"It's normal to be cautious when something new comes along. Wanting to know more is a good thing - it means you want to be informed," she added.

Demi also urged followers and fans, who are still nervous about the vaccination process, to check out Global Citizen's Vax site for answers - and to hear from others who are worried. Experts fear the U.S. will fall short of herd immunity as so many people have chosen not to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

  See also...

Hours after informing fans about her vaccination, the former fiancee of actor Max Ehrich encouraged others to support India as the country battled its second wave of coronavirus pandemic. "India is going through a horrible wave of Covid with terrifying conditions and a lack of resources," she wrote in an Instagram post.

Along with detailed information on how people could help, the "Dancing with the Devil" singer pleaded, "Please consider helping these organizations who are on the ground. You can text INDIA to 707070 to donate."

Meanwhile, back in March, Lovato helped launch the Pro-Vaxxer campaign with Phenomenal and Higher Heights for America to help fight misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine.

You can share this post!

Billie Eilish Star-Struck by Famous Fans in Vogue's 'Ask a Legend' Interview

Prince Philip's Official Cause of Death Revealed in Death Certificate
Related Posts
Demi Lovato Finds Balance More on Her Own After Max Ehrich Split

Demi Lovato Finds Balance More on Her Own After Max Ehrich Split

Demi Lovato Asks Fans to Respect Her Decision to Not Be Fully Sober

Demi Lovato Asks Fans to Respect Her Decision to Not Be Fully Sober

Fro-Yo Shop Denies Demi Lovato Donation Rumor: Never Heard from Her Since 'Sorry, Not Sorry' Apology

Fro-Yo Shop Denies Demi Lovato Donation Rumor: Never Heard from Her Since 'Sorry, Not Sorry' Apology

Demi Lovato Smokes Marijuana Pipe on Weed Day After Revealing Controversial Method of Sobriety

Demi Lovato Smokes Marijuana Pipe on Weed Day After Revealing Controversial Method of Sobriety

Most Read
Yaya Mayweather Talks About Motherhood, Gushes Over Her Son With NBA YoungBoy
Celebrity

Yaya Mayweather Talks About Motherhood, Gushes Over Her Son With NBA YoungBoy

Tristan Thompson's Legal Team Sends Sydney Chase Cease and Desist Twice Despite Her Denial

Tristan Thompson's Legal Team Sends Sydney Chase Cease and Desist Twice Despite Her Denial

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Grown Much Taller in Rare Family Pic With Twin Siblings

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Grown Much Taller in Rare Family Pic With Twin Siblings

Drake Accused of Breaking Singer Naomi Sharon's Engagement by Sleeping With Her

Drake Accused of Breaking Singer Naomi Sharon's Engagement by Sleeping With Her

Safaree Samuels Plans to 'Get Neutered' While Announcing Erica Mena's Second Pregnancy

Safaree Samuels Plans to 'Get Neutered' While Announcing Erica Mena's Second Pregnancy

Shock G Laid to Rest After Intimate Funeral Service

Shock G Laid to Rest After Intimate Funeral Service

Tristan Thompson's Alleged BM Claims He Has Another Baby on the Way

Tristan Thompson's Alleged BM Claims He Has Another Baby on the Way

Boosie Badazz Shouts at Female Fan for Trying to Touch Him at Concert

Boosie Badazz Shouts at Female Fan for Trying to Touch Him at Concert

Kelly Clarkson Finally Sells Her Tennessee Mansion After 4 Years on the Market

Kelly Clarkson Finally Sells Her Tennessee Mansion After 4 Years on the Market

Billie Eilish Shows Her Curves in Lingerie for British Vogue Magazine

Billie Eilish Shows Her Curves in Lingerie for British Vogue Magazine

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas Spark Wedding Rumors Months After His Divorce Finalization

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas Spark Wedding Rumors Months After His Divorce Finalization

Billie Eilish Applauded by Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and More for Her Sexy Magazine Cover

Billie Eilish Applauded by Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and More for Her Sexy Magazine Cover

Lionel Richie Remembers Late Father Through Clasped Hands Sculpture

Lionel Richie Remembers Late Father Through Clasped Hands Sculpture