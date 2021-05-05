Demi Lovato Explains Decision to Get Her Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

Instagram Celebrity

Having received her first vaccination for the coronavirus, the 'Cool for the Summer' singer appeases those still hesitant by stating, 'It's normal to be cautious when something new comes along.'

AceShowbiz - Demi Lovato has taken the plunge and received her first COVID-19 vaccine, insisting she would rather risk the potential side effects than fall ill. The singer is determined to ride out the pandemic coronavirus free and so she's not taking any chances now she's eligible for the jab.

"Getting the vaccine came down to one thought process for me, I simply would rather risk potential side effects of a vaccine than risk lives by catching or spreading covid," the "Cool for the Summer" star captioned a shot of herself post-vaccination, showing off her bandaged arm.

"It's normal to be cautious when something new comes along. Wanting to know more is a good thing - it means you want to be informed," she added.

Demi also urged followers and fans, who are still nervous about the vaccination process, to check out Global Citizen's Vax site for answers - and to hear from others who are worried. Experts fear the U.S. will fall short of herd immunity as so many people have chosen not to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Hours after informing fans about her vaccination, the former fiancee of actor Max Ehrich encouraged others to support India as the country battled its second wave of coronavirus pandemic. "India is going through a horrible wave of Covid with terrifying conditions and a lack of resources," she wrote in an Instagram post.

Along with detailed information on how people could help, the "Dancing with the Devil" singer pleaded, "Please consider helping these organizations who are on the ground. You can text INDIA to 707070 to donate."

Meanwhile, back in March, Lovato helped launch the Pro-Vaxxer campaign with Phenomenal and Higher Heights for America to help fight misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine.