Leigh-Anne Pinnock Bares Huge Baby Bump as She's Pregnant With Her First Child

Instagram Celebrity

The Little Mix member debuts her burgeoning baby bump as she announces to her social media followers that she is expecting her first child with fiance Andre Gray.

May 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock is expecting her first child with her fiance Andre Gray.

The 29-year-old British singer announced her baby news on Instagram, posting a picture of herself wearing a green silk bra top and skirt with her baby bump exposed.

In the caption, she wrote to her 6.5 million followers, "We've dreamed about this moment for so long and we can't believe the dream is finally coming true... we can't wait to meet you."

Perrie Edwards was the first of her bandmates to react to the news, posting in the comments, "I can't stop staring at these pictures. You're a vision. Ily both so much! CONGRATULATIONS my beautiful sister!"

And fellow "The X Factor" star Alexandra Burke added, "Omggggbabe !!!! Yes yes AND YES!!!!!!!! so happy for you!"

Leigh-Anne got engaged to soccer player Andre last May (20) after he proposed as they celebrated their anniversary in lockdown.

She recently praised her footballer partner as her "backbone" and admitted she finds his "pro-Black" attitude inspiring.

"Andre is like my backbone. If I didn't have someone like that through this experience, I don't know what I would have done," she told The Guardian newspaper. "We've always had amazing talks about (experiencing racism), from when we've met. I love how pro-Black he is. It's inspiring for me."