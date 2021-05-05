 
 

Ray Reyes of Menudo Passes Away at 51

The 'Uno Y Otra Vez' singer, who claimed fame with Latin boyband Menuno, has died at the age of 51 after suffering from a reported 'massive heart attack.'

  • May 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Menudo singer Ray Reyes has died aged 51.

His passing was announced by brother Raul on Facebook on Friday (30Apr21), as he wrote, "Dear Friends, Family and FANS. With enormous pain in my soul I inform you, that my beloved Brother Ray Reyes passed away. I beg you to give us the space to digest all this situation and please pray for our family, especially my mother who is delicate."

"I also ask you to never forget your legacy, Today more than ever we need to unite, never leave to express the love and affection they feel for their neighbour.. This is one more teaching of the universe!"

While Raul didn't reveal Ray's cause of death, multiple outlets in his native Puerto Rico reported he had suffered a "massive heart attack."

Ray first found fame when he joined Latin boyband Menudo in 1983, aged just 13, as he replaced Xavier Serbia in the group.

He took on the lead vocals in many of the band's most popular songs, including "Si Tu No Estas", "Chicle De Amor", and "Zumbador", before he left in 1985.

He went on to pursue a solo career, releasing Spanish album "Uno Y Otra Vez" in 1986, and later joined group Proyecto M in 1988.

Ray also reunited with his Menudo bandmates on multiple occasions, including at a concert in 1998 to celebrate the former group's 15th anniversary.

Following news of his death, Ray's bandmate Johnny Lozada paid tribute by sharing a video of the late star singing "Chiquitita", and writing alongside the clip on Instagram, "How difficult it is to reach an age where your brothers of life begin journeys to places where we are unable to accompany them. But as the song says, the stars shine for you up there. That is how I will remember you."

Ray will be laid to rest in Puerto Rico on Tuesday (04May21).

