Diddy Asks People To Take His New Middle Name Seriously After Legally Changing It to Love

Instagram Celebrity

The 'I'll Be Missing You' hitmaker announces that he finally changed his middle name legally by proudly showing off his new driver's license and a legal document from the court.

May 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Sean "P. Diddy" Combs has legally changed his middle name from "John" to "Love". Hours after going public about the modification, the rap mogul, whose aliases included Puffy, Puff Daddy and P. Diddy, asked people to take his new moniker "seriously" this time.

On Tuesday, May 4, the 51-year-old shared on Instagram a receipt from the court confirming that he had officially changed his name. Alongside a snap of the legal document displaying his previous and new name, he wrote a caption that read, "Imma need y'all to take me seriously on this one!!!"

Prior to that, the Bad Boy Records founder let out a look at his new Florida driver's license that bore his new name Sean Love Combs. Along with the Monday, May 3 post, he excitedly declared, "Look what I just got in the mail today…IT'S OFFICIAL!!! WELCOME TO THE LOVE ERA."

The "I'll Be Missing You" hitmaker also took to his Instagram Story to share a clip of himself with a printed form of his past monikers in a piece of paper. Under the name of "Puffy", "Puff Daddy", "P. Diddy", "Diddy", he wrote down his newest pick, "Love".

Diddy shared his past monikers via Instagram Story.

Diddy first made a legal request to change his name to Sean Love in November 2019. Two years before that, he teased his plan to trade his name to "Love". At the time, he told fans and followers in a video, "I'm just not who I am before... I'm something different... so my new name is love... aka brother love... I will not be answering to puffy diddy puff daddy or any of my other monikers but love or brother love, ok."

However, Diddy clarified a few days later that he was just kidding about the new nickname and invited people to call him by some of the other names he's had over the years. "Not wanting there to be any confusion, I was only joking. I didn't change my name. It was just part of one of my alter egos, and one of my alter egos is Love," he stated at the time.

"To set the record straight, because I have a lot of press to do in the next couple weeks, you can address me by any of my older names, but if you still wanna call me Love, you can call me Love, baby," he continued. "But I was only playing."