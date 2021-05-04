 
 

Marvel Unveils 'Eternals' First Footage, 'Black Panther' and 'Captain Marvel' Sequel Titles

Movie

The promo that also celebrates the past MCU movies offers a look at Angelina Jolie's Thena, Richard Madden's Icarus, Kumail Nanjiani's Kingo and Gemma Chan's Sersi among other Eternals.

  • May 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Marvel Studios is gearing up to kick off its Phase Four and is marking it by releasing a new promo video. Celebrating the recent MCU movies such as "Ant-Man and the Wasp", "Black Panther", "Doctor Strange" and "Avengers: Endgame", the promo also teases what's to come from the studio in its next phase.

One of the highly-anticipated new movie from the studio is "Eternals". Offering the first footage from the upcoming film, the promo video features Angelina Jolie as Thena, Richard Madden as Icarus, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Gemma Chan as Sersi, Salma Hayek as Ajak, and Don Lee (Ma Dong Seok) as Gilgamesh in their civilian outfits.

  See also...

There's also a glimpse of the characters in their Eternals costumes as they gather on the beach. Jolie's Thena is briefly seen wielding her celestial blade in an action scene, while Hayek's Ajak is heard saying, "When you love something, you fight for it."

The promo video additionally reveals the titles for "Black Panther" and "Captain Marvel" sequels, which are "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" (July 8, 2022) and "The Marvels" (November 11, 2022). The latter movie's title seems to hint at the appearance of Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan a.k.a. Ms. Marvel, who will join Brie Larson's Carol Danvers in the upcoming movie.

Also among Marvel Studios' future movie slate are "Black Widow" (July 9), "Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings" (September 3), "Spider-Man: No Way Home" (December 17), "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" (March 25, 2022), "Thor: Love and Thunder" (May 6, 2022), "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" (February 17, 2023) and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" (May 5, 2023). Towards the end of the video, a logo for the "Fantastic Four" movie appears, hinting that the new reboot is in the works and may come sometime in 2023.

You can share this post!

'H.R. Pufnstuf' Actress Billie Hayes Passed Away at 96

Diddy Asks People To Take His New Middle Name Seriously After Legally Changing It to Love
Related Posts
Salma Hayek: 'The Eternals' Has 'Completely Different DNA' From Other Marvel Movies

Salma Hayek: 'The Eternals' Has 'Completely Different DNA' From Other Marvel Movies

'The Eternals' Reveals Gay Couple, Crew Cry During Kissing Scene

'The Eternals' Reveals Gay Couple, Crew Cry During Kissing Scene

Kevin Feige Denies Confirming Marvel's First Transgender Character

Kevin Feige Denies Confirming Marvel's First Transgender Character

Kevin Feige Confirms Marvel's First Transgender Character

Kevin Feige Confirms Marvel's First Transgender Character

Most Read
Sean Connery's Pistol From 'Never Say Never Again' Collects $106K From Auction
Movie

Sean Connery's Pistol From 'Never Say Never Again' Collects $106K From Auction

Danny Huston Recalls Desperation to Impress Director Father With Own Skills

Danny Huston Recalls Desperation to Impress Director Father With Own Skills

Hugh Jackman Enlists NY Cop to Pressure Ryan Reynolds Into Getting Him in 'Deadpool 3'

Hugh Jackman Enlists NY Cop to Pressure Ryan Reynolds Into Getting Him in 'Deadpool 3'

'Demon Slayer' Knocks Down 'Mortal Kombat' in Another Tight Race at Box Office

'Demon Slayer' Knocks Down 'Mortal Kombat' in Another Tight Race at Box Office

Ted Cruz Roasted for His Jason Bourne-Standard in Criticizing CIA's Inclusive Recruitment Ad

Ted Cruz Roasted for His Jason Bourne-Standard in Criticizing CIA's Inclusive Recruitment Ad

Josh Duhamel Praises 'Absolute Pro' Jennifer Lopez Post-'Shotgun Wedding' Filming

Josh Duhamel Praises 'Absolute Pro' Jennifer Lopez Post-'Shotgun Wedding' Filming

Zack Snyder Spills on Removal of Zombie Stripper From 'Army of the Dead'

Zack Snyder Spills on Removal of Zombie Stripper From 'Army of the Dead'

Marvel Unveils 'Eternals' First Footage, 'Black Panther' and 'Captain Marvel' Sequel Titles

Marvel Unveils 'Eternals' First Footage, 'Black Panther' and 'Captain Marvel' Sequel Titles

Thomasin McKenzie Recruited to Portray Kerri Strug in Olivia Wilde-Directed Biopic

Thomasin McKenzie Recruited to Portray Kerri Strug in Olivia Wilde-Directed Biopic

See Mark Wahlberg's Shocking Transformation After Gaining 20 Lbs. in 3 Weeks for 'Father Stu' Role

See Mark Wahlberg's Shocking Transformation After Gaining 20 Lbs. in 3 Weeks for 'Father Stu' Role

Tribeca Film Festival Reveals Jason Reitman Interview Among Its Inaugural Podcasts Program

Tribeca Film Festival Reveals Jason Reitman Interview Among Its Inaugural Podcasts Program

Billie Lourd Marks 'Star Wars' Day by Dressing Baby Boy in Princess Leia Onesie

Billie Lourd Marks 'Star Wars' Day by Dressing Baby Boy in Princess Leia Onesie

Andrew Garfield Says Rumors About Him Returning to 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Is 'F**king Hilarious'

Andrew Garfield Says Rumors About Him Returning to 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Is 'F**king Hilarious'