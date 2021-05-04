 
 

Man Arrested for Trespassing the Kardashians' Calabasas Gated Community

Man Arrested for Trespassing the Kardashians' Calabasas Gated Community
Instagram
Celebrity

Before being booked by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department for the offense, the 33-year-old trespasser told the guards he wanted to see the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' stars.

  • May 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - A man who showed up at the Kardashians' exclusive gated community in Calabasas, California has reportedly been arrested.

According to TMZ, the 33-year-old man drove up to the gates that lead to the exclusive neighborhood in the Calabasas area where Kim Kardashian and her siblings reside at around 11 P.M. local time one night last week (ends May 2).

He apparently told the guards he wanted to see the Kardashians, but didn't specify member of the family he was keen to chat to.

  See also...

Despite being turned away, he later returned and was spotted inside the compound, with security guards drafting in Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials, who booked him for trespassing.

The incident comes after supermodel sibling Kendall Jenner was granted five-year protection against Malik Bowker, after he was accused of travelling across the U.S. with the intention of buying an illegal firearm to shoot the Los Angeles-based star, before turning the gun on himself.

He isn't the only security concern for Jenner - she also had to deal with an alleged trespasser who tried to take a naked swim in her pool in late March, prompting the star to step up her armed security presence and move out of the gated property.

Also obtaining protection order against the naked swimmer was Kendall's sister Kylie Jenner. She requested a five-year restraining order, but she was only granted a three-year order. TMZ reported that the Kylie Cosmetics founder told the judge via phone call about her fear for her life and her daughter's caused by the man's alleged criminal background.

You can share this post!

Drake Accused of Breaking Singer Naomi Sharon's Engagement by Sleeping With Her

Kim Kardashian 'Feels Like a Loser' Amid Kanye West Divorce
Related Posts
Kim Kardashian Unaware 'Smuggled' Ancient Roman Sculpture Was Imported in Her Name

Kim Kardashian Unaware 'Smuggled' Ancient Roman Sculpture Was Imported in Her Name

Ten Celebrities Who Get Candid About Fertility Issues

Ten Celebrities Who Get Candid About Fertility Issues

Kim Kardashian Shocks Fans With Blond Hair and Eyebrows

Kim Kardashian Shocks Fans With Blond Hair and Eyebrows

Kim Kardashian Shows Off Blonde Disguise Amid Van Jones Dating Rumors

Kim Kardashian Shows Off Blonde Disguise Amid Van Jones Dating Rumors

Most Read
Yaya Mayweather Talks About Motherhood, Gushes Over Her Son With NBA YoungBoy
Celebrity

Yaya Mayweather Talks About Motherhood, Gushes Over Her Son With NBA YoungBoy

Tristan Thompson's Legal Team Sends Sydney Chase Cease and Desist Twice Despite Her Denial

Tristan Thompson's Legal Team Sends Sydney Chase Cease and Desist Twice Despite Her Denial

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Grown Much Taller in Rare Family Pic With Twin Siblings

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Grown Much Taller in Rare Family Pic With Twin Siblings

Drake Accused of Breaking Singer Naomi Sharon's Engagement by Sleeping With Her

Drake Accused of Breaking Singer Naomi Sharon's Engagement by Sleeping With Her

Safaree Samuels Plans to 'Get Neutered' While Announcing Erica Mena's Second Pregnancy

Safaree Samuels Plans to 'Get Neutered' While Announcing Erica Mena's Second Pregnancy

Shock G Laid to Rest After Intimate Funeral Service

Shock G Laid to Rest After Intimate Funeral Service

Tristan Thompson's Alleged BM Claims He Has Another Baby on the Way

Tristan Thompson's Alleged BM Claims He Has Another Baby on the Way

Boosie Badazz Shouts at Female Fan for Trying to Touch Him at Concert

Boosie Badazz Shouts at Female Fan for Trying to Touch Him at Concert

Kelly Clarkson Finally Sells Her Tennessee Mansion After 4 Years on the Market

Kelly Clarkson Finally Sells Her Tennessee Mansion After 4 Years on the Market

Billie Eilish Shows Her Curves in Lingerie for British Vogue Magazine

Billie Eilish Shows Her Curves in Lingerie for British Vogue Magazine

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas Spark Wedding Rumors Months After His Divorce Finalization

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas Spark Wedding Rumors Months After His Divorce Finalization

Billie Eilish Applauded by Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and More for Her Sexy Magazine Cover

Billie Eilish Applauded by Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and More for Her Sexy Magazine Cover

Lionel Richie Remembers Late Father Through Clasped Hands Sculpture

Lionel Richie Remembers Late Father Through Clasped Hands Sculpture