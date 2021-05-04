 
 

Kim Kardashian 'Feels Like a Loser' Amid Kanye West Divorce

A new promo for 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' also sees Khloe Kardashian considering to follow in Kim's steps by having a baby No. 2 with Tristan Thompson via surrogate.

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian is ready to move on. Amid her marital woes with estranged husband Kanye West. In a new mid-season teaser trailer for "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" season 20 which was obtained by E! News, the SKIMS founder opens up about how the split affects her mental state.

Kim and her mom Kris Jenner appear to discuss the former's marital issues after Kim cries to sister Kendall Jenner that she "feels like a loser" due to the marital drama. In attempt to comfort Kim, Kris says to her, "I just want you to be happy and joyful." To that, Kim replies, "Yeah, and I'm ready too."

The teaser also sees Khloe Kardashian considering to follow in Kim's steps by having a baby via surrogate. "Your sister has done it before so it's not foreign to us," Khloe's baby daddy and boyfriend Tristan Thompson tells her. In a confessional, Khloe seemingly still has doubts about surrogacy as she wonders if it "is really going to work for me and my family."

Tristan isn't the only one who tries to convince the Good American Jeans founder that surrogacy may be the best option for her who tries to have a baby No. 2 with the Boston Celtics player. "There is nothing that I would love more than to see you grow old with the dad of your children," Kris tells Khloe, referring to Tristan with whom Khloe shares her first child True Thompson.

In addition to the baby plan, the couple adjusts to long distance relationship as Tristan signed to the Boston Celtics back in November.

Elsewhere in the promo, Kim is giving older sister Kourtney Kardashian some advice about Scott Disick. "Think about all the times he's had big change, [it] hasn't been positive for him," Kim says to Kourtney. It seems like Kim is talking about the fact that both Kourtney and Scott, who share sons Mason and Reign and daughter Penelope together, are dating again.

